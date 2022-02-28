Tabor College students killed in crash

HILLSBORO, Kan. (KSNW) – Tabor College said two students were killed in a crash Sunday morning.

The college identified the two students as Christopher Castillo of Tustin, California, and Johnethon Aviles of Paso Robles, California.

Both were involved in a single-car crash near Indigo Road and 130th on Sunday morning, Feb. 27.

A third passenger, Jonathan Medina, was transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita for injuries sustained in the accident.

“The Tabor College community is devastated by the tragic loss of Christopher Castillo, Johnethon Aviles, and of the significant injuries sustained by Jonathan Medina,” President David Janzen said. “We extend our prayers to the Castillo, Aviles and Medina families, asking for comfort, peace and God’s presence during this unimaginable time.”

