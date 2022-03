We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I have a lot of books — as in, they pretty much overtake my tiny apartment. Anyone living the small-space life knows that you have to utilize every inch you can. That’s why I’ve always wanted one of those cool floating bookshelves to show off my book collection without taking up extra room, but I’ve never been keen on the steep price tags. So when I came across Umbra’s Conceal Shelf Set, I knew I had to try it out. At under $40 for three sturdy, well-made shelves, these beauties are a total steal.

