ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

3-year-old girl believed to be missing ‘may be in danger,’ Louisiana police say

By Simone Jasper
Miami Herald
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 3-year-old Louisiana girl is believed to be missing and “may be in danger,” officials said. Annalynne Blake Hensarling was last seen Feb. 18 with her grandmother, according to the Covington Police Department. More than a week later, officials in...

www.miamiherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Imogen Tothill: Police find body hours after launching search for missing 17-year-old girl

Officers searching for missing teenager Imogen Tothill have found a body, Cheshire police have said.Detectives are not treating the 17-year-old’s death as suspicious and formal identification of the body is yet to take place. In a statement released on Wednesday afternoon, Cheshire Constabulary said: “Officers searching for a missing teenage girl from Holmes Chapel have sadly found a body. “The body was discovered in a wooded area near to Ravenscroft earlier today, Wednesday 9 February. “Formal identification has not yet taken place, but it is believed to be that of missing teenager Imogen Tothill. “Her next of kin have been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KGET

Bakersfield police ask for help in search for missing 17-year-old

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for your help to find a 17-year-old last seen on Sunday in south Bakersfield. Officers are looking for Gladys Beltran. She was seen Feb. 13 in the 1400 block of Park city Avenue, the department said. Beltran is considered at-risk because it’s the first time she has been […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
WOWK 13 News

Deputies locate missing 14-year-old girl

UPDATE (8:20 a.m. on Tuesday, March 1): Deputies say that Tabitha Casto has been found and is safe. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl. They say that Tabitha Casto was last seen at her residence in South Charleston at around 9:00 on Monday morning. She is […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
TheDailyBeast

Missing Mother of Two Found Dead Underneath House

A Fort Worth man has been arrested after the body of a missing woman, 26-year-old Marissa Grimes, was found under his house. The suspect, Valerian Osteen, had been out of jail on bond for two domestic violence charges involving Grimes when she went missing. He also had five prior felony convictions. As reported by the Fort-Worth Star Telegram, a “danger assessment” by the DA’s office concluded Grimes was in “extreme danger” should Osteen be released, and the young mother of two had reportedly been hiding from him when she disappeared. Officers conducted a search of Osteen’s property after locating Grimes’ abandoned car nearby and made the grim discovery. A Facebook post by a family friend stated, “She had the strength to go report the abuse and NOTHING happened as a result. She had no protection and when they allowed him to bail out. He set his sights on revenge.”
FORT WORTH, TX
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi woman missing since late 70s found alive in nursing home, has been using alias since 1980

A woman missing since the late 70s was found alive in another state after the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department investigated the case for more than two years. During that investigation, it was determined the woman, Janice Rose Bullock, had left the county after being summoned to appear in Pearl River County Chancery Court in May of 1977 in relation to a case between her and her ex-husband for custody of their four children. She never showed up to that court date.
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Jefferson Parish
WRAL

Officials: More bodies found in main plane cabin discovered today

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Officials: More bodies found in main plane cabin discovered today. They are working with medical examiners to make positive identifications so remains can be turned...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WREG

‘I’m bleeding dad:’ 4 year old shot from road rage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A four-year-old is currently fighting for her life after being shot Friday night in East Memphis. Family members said the shooting was a result of road rage. The parents of four-year-old Itali Oakley said they were heading to dinner Friday night when they accidentally cut off another vehicle while turning out of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
cbs17

10 arrested, 23 wanted following ‘drug round-up’ in SC

SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) – Ten people have been arrested while 23 are still wanted following the first “drug round-up” of the year in Oconee County, South Carolina. According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were seeking 33 suspects with arrest warrants based on controlled purchases of narcotics by undercover operators working at the direction of the sheriff’s office.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
KRDO News Channel 13

Final employee arrested in connection with 25 kids found in daycare basement

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Katelynne Nelson is now in custody after failing to appear for her jury trial in August of 2021, alongside her co-defendants Carla Faith and Christina Swauger. Faith and Swauger were convicted of dozens of charges each in connection with an investigation into dozens of children being hidden in a daycare The post Final employee arrested in connection with 25 kids found in daycare basement appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
insideedition.com

Mummified Body of 70-Year-Old Woman Found Sitting at Kitchen Table, 2 Years After She Died

The mummified body of an elderly woman was found sitting at the kitchen table of her home in northern Italy, police said. Marinella Beretta, 70, had apparently been dead for more than two years when authorities discovered her remains. Officers had arrived at her cottage near Lake Como because high winds threatened to topple trees in her overgrown garden, according to local reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy