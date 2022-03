Investigators at Cedars-Sinai have identified a potential new therapy for COVID-19: a biologic substance created by reengineered human skin cells. Scientists found the substance stopped SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, from reproducing itself, and also protected infected cells when tested in human lung cells. Although still in the early stages, the findings open the possibility of having a new therapy for COVID-19 patients. The details of the potential therapy are published in the journal Biomaterials and Biosystems.

MEDICAL SCIENCE ・ 3 HOURS AGO