ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Henry Winkler to star in Israeli comedy 'Chanshi'

By Karen Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kuTBY_0eRBegnP00

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Happy Days and Barry actor Henry Winkler is set to star in the new comedy, Chanshi, for Israel's HOT television network.

Winkler will play Tatty, the title character's father.

Aleeza Chanowitz will play Chanshi.

Mickey Triest and Aaron Geva are at the helm of the show about a young Jewish woman who decides to immigrate to Israel and abandon the life she has always known on the eve of her wedding in Brooklyn.

Filming is underway and the show is expected to debut on HOT this year.

Production company Kastina Communications is looking for U.S. and international homes for the series.

The cast includes Marnina Schon, Tomer Machloof, Lee Bader, Oshri Cohen, Daniel Moreshet, Michal Birnbaum, Roy Miller, Roni Dalumi and Dor Gvirtsmam.

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

Henry Winkler Wishes Former ‘Happy Days’ Co-Star A Very Happy Birthday

Henry Winkler recently shared a throwback photo of Ron Howard to celebrate his birthday! The two have been friends since they starred together in Happy Days. While there was some tension on set when the producers put more focus on Henry’s Fonzie than Ron’s Richie, they managed to put the drama behind them. Almost 40 years later, the actors have worked together and remained close.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

The Good Place star joins Tiffany Haddish in new comedy movie

Star of The Good Place William Jackson Harper has joined the cast of a new comedy film featuring Tiffany Haddish, Variety has reported. Harper joins Asante Blackk, Kylie Rogers, Clifton Collins Jr., Michael Gandolfini, Josh Hamilton and Brooklynn MacKinzie in the film, titled Landscape With Invisible Hand. The movie is...
MOVIES
iheart.com

Henry Winkler To Headline Salvation Army Dinner

“An Evening With Henry Winkler,” sponsored by Ancira, marks a celebration of The Salvation Army’s 133rd year in San Antonio, and is the organization’s second largest annual fund-raiser, behind the annual Red Kettle Campaign. All money raised supports our programs benefiting local families in need. “Since Red...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Winkler
TVLine

Hungry: Demi Lovato Steps Down as Star of NBC Comedy Pilot

Click here to read the full article. Just over a year after NBC’s comedy pilot Hungry was announced, Demi Lovato has stepped down as star of the potential series. According to our sister site Deadline, who broke the news, Lovato had to vacate the lead role due to a scheduling conflict. They will remain on board as an executive producer, though, alongside Sean Hayes, Todd Milliner, Scooter Braun, Scott Manson and James Shin. Lovato’s role will reportedly be recast promptly to keep the pilot on schedule. Written by Suzanne Martin (Hot in Cleveland), Hungry follows a group of friends who belong to...
CELEBRITIES
WSVN-TV

Foo Fighters to star in their own horror comedy film ‘Studio 666’

Keep calm and rock on! Unless you are the Foo Fighters, and you’re being hunted down by an evil spirit. Then you might wanna run “foo” your life. The band is switching stages and starring in their own horror comedy called “Studio 666,” and let’s just say there’s a reason foo rhymes with boo.
MOVIES
Q 105.7

“The Office” Star To Appear At Albany Comedy Club This Weekend

I guess you could say this comedian's appearance is a "homecoming" of sorts. It may be a fictional one, but a homecoming nonetheless: If you are a fan of the TV sitcom "The Office" you are well aware that Dunder Mifflin had an Albany branch. And well, being that he was a salesman on the road, it is safe to assume one Todd Packer had to work out of the branch at some point! So yes, a fictional homecoming - but regardless, plenty of laughs will be had when the actor/comedian who played Packer brings his stand-up show to the Funny Bone at Crossgates Mall this weekend.
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy#Wedding#Television Network#Film Star#Israeli#Jewish#Kastina Communications
NME

Tim Robinson to co-write and star in new comedy ‘Computer School’

Tim Robinson is set to appear in Computer School, a new comedy written and executive produced by Robinson and I Think You Should Leave… co-writer Zach Kanin. Computer School sees a recent US high school graduate and his uncle (Robinson) attend the same computer class in suburban Michigan (per Deadline). Robinson will co-star in the single-camera pilot, which is directed by Andrew Gaynord (Stath Lets Flats).
ENTERTAINMENT
UPI News

'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' crew assembles in 1st teaser

March 9 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released the first teaser trailer for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds on Wednesday. The show stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck from Star Trek: Discovery. The teaser shows Captain Christopher Pike (Mount) riding a horse in the snow. A voice on an intercom...
TV & VIDEOS
Classic Rock Q107

Henry Cho At The Pines For A Night Of Stand-Up Comedy In Lufkin, Texas

The Pines Theater in downtown Lufkin is hosting comedian Henry Cho on Thursday, June 9th, 2022 at 7 pm. His down-home, clean comedy will fit right in here in Deep East Texas. Henry Cho has been a guest on many of your favorite late-night TV shows. Credits include NBC’s “The Tonight Show,” CBS’ “The Late, Late, Show,” and NBC’s “Young Comedians Special".
LUFKIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
UPI News

'Angelyne' starring Emmy Rossum to premiere May 19 on Peacock

March 9 (UPI) -- Peacock's Angelyne, starring Emmy Rossum, is based on the Los Angeles icon of the same name. The series will stream on May 19. "You really want to know my story? The story of my life? The truth is, I'm something that you have to experience," Rossum says as Angelyne in a new teaser trailer for the limited series.
UPI News

'Obi-Wan Kenobi' watches over a young Luke Skywalker in first teaser

March 9 (UPI) -- Ewan McGregor is back as Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi in the first teaser trailer for Disney+'s newest Star Wars series, Obi-Wan Kenobi. Obi-Wan has retreated to the desert planet of Tatooine and lives in hiding following the events of Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith in the clip released on Wednesday.
MOVIES
UPI News

DC's 'Blue Beetle' film casts Harvey Guillén, Bruna Marquezine

March 8 (UPI) -- Harvey Guillén, Bruna Marquezine and Belissa Escobedo have joined the cast of DC Comics' Blue Beetle. Guillén's role is being kept under wraps while Marquezine will portray Penny, the female lead of the film and love interest for Blue Beetle, a Latino superhero. Xolo...
MOVIES
UPI News

Tom Hanks admires 'Pinocchio' handiwork in image from Disney+ movie

March 9 (UPI) -- Disney+ released the first image of their live-action Pinocchio movie on Wednesday. The image shows Tom Hanks as Geppetto looking at his wooden puppet Pinocchio. Robert Zemeckis directed Pinocchio. Zemeckis and Hanks worked together on Forrest Gump, Cast Away and The Polar Express. Walt Disney's animated...
MOVIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
305K+
Followers
51K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy