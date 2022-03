Employees at San Jose’s O.C. McDonald Co. celebrated the lifting of Santa Clara County’s mask mandate Wednesday by tossing theirs into a charcoal and wood fire. Jim McDonald — the fourth-generation owner of the plumbing and HVAC contractor — said the gesture was more a cathartic exercise than any sort of protest. “The last two years have just been awful,” he said. “Today, we get to burn our masks — for now. Tomorrow, we may have to put them on again.”

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO