Florida State

Florida gas prices continue to rise amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

By Beth Rousseau
WFLA
 9 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Drivers in Tampa Bay are feeling the impacts of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine at the gas pump.

“It’s going up everyday,” Cleveeland Russ told 8 On Your Side. “I mean, at this rate, shoot, I’m going to be parking this truck.”

According to AAA, Floridians are currently paying an average of $3.53 for a gallon of gas. The price is better than the national average of $3.60.

Gas prices in the Sunshine State are up 4 cents since last week, and 33 cents since the start of 2022.

“I mean, with rates that are going up and everything else that’s going up, it’s hard to survive out here,” Russ said. “Everything is going up, it’s crazy, everything but your pay rate at work.”

Experts with AAA say prices could surge 15 to 30 cents in the coming weeks and months depending on oil prices.

“It’s just a very volatile market right now and then, when you introduce a situation like this with Russia and Ukraine, it just adds to the volatility. It adds to the concern in the marker which is ultimately driving prices higher,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins explained.

Jenkins said the high demand for gas has played a role in increasing costs. Increased demand during the busy spring and summer travel seasons could further drive up prices, according to AAA.

Russ says he’s considering driving less.

“I haven’t before but, I’m starting to now. I’m starting to look at it that way now,” he said. “Hopefully they come down sometime soon, that way we can afford to be riding around here.”

AAA suggests the following steps to save on gasoline:

  • Combine errands to limit driving time.
  • Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.
  • Consider paying cash . Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.
  • Remove excess weight in your vehicle.
  • Drive conservatively . Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

You can find daily updates to Florida gas price averages here.

