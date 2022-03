The 15-time MotoGP race winner and three-time championship runner-up made his factory Yamaha debut with the RNF Racing team in last Sunday’s 2022 season-opener in Qatar. After eight years of riding Ducati machinery and with no Yamaha experience since 2012 when he was a Tech 3 rider, Dovizioso has struggled since he returned to racing following a sabbatical for the final five rounds of 2021 with Petronas SRT.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO