Deshaun Watson is going through quite a few legal issues right now, however, this hasn't stopped teams from inquiring about a trade. As it stands, Watson has 22 sexual assault lawsuits pending against him, and on Friday, much of his legal problems are supposedly going to be thrown by the wayside. If this were to happen, then teams would be much more inclined to actually make some concrete offers for Watson, who is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, when healthy.

NFL ・ 5 HOURS AGO