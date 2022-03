The balance of our Sunday is cool, breezy, and quiet with partly cloudy conditions in the region. All chances of precipitation have moved out of the southern counties, kicking off a dry trend for the week. Temperatures in the 30s at the higher elevations, and 40s elsewhere will be the rule for the rest of the day. Sweater weather out there, and you’ll need the coat again tonight as lows drop into the 20s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 10 DAYS AGO