A Bucks County music teacher is accused of molesting students nearly 30 years ago, and prosecutors say more victims could come forward. 57-year-old Joseph Ohrt has been a music teacher and choir director at the Central Bucks School District since the 1980s, the Inquirer reports. On Tuesday, he was charged with groping two former students, weeks after he was accused of using hidden cameras to film a former student who was temporarily living with him.

BUCKS COUNTY, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO