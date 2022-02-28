ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

One critical move each NFL team should make: Trading Russell Wilson, moving on from Zeke Elliott on to-do list

By Jason La Canfora
CBS Sports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NFL offseason is already in full swing. Cap cut season is upon us. The combine is this week. Teams can apply franchise tags. No matter that the official start of the league year isn't for two weeks. The business of football is already at the fore. Teams have long decided...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 1

Related
ClutchPoints

2 teams that will regret not trading for Russell Wilson

The Seattle Seahawks shockingly traded star quarterback Russell Wilson and a fourth-round pick to the Denver Broncos for Drew Lock, Noah Fant, Shelby Harris, two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a fifth-round pick. There has arguably never been a trade like it in the NFL’s long history, though there has also perhaps never been an NFL offseason such as this one. Very rarely does a star NFL quarterback become potentially available via a trade- and this offseason there were two, perhaps even three. There also just so happened to be several teams in need of an upgrade at quarterback, which is why the cost was so steep for the Broncos to ultimately acquire the services of Wilson. The Broncos clearly felt their team was a quarterback away from competing for a championship and they went all-in on Wilson with a Godfather offer. However, the Broncos weren’t the only team that could have easily taken a big swing for a quarterback. The Steelers, who could perhaps be even closer to a championship then the Broncos, could have swung for the fences with a trade for the Super Bowl champion. The Dolphins, who made an incredible second-half run, could have convinced themselves that they were contender material if it meant getting Wilson. Even the Titans, who were fresh off of making a blockbuster trade for star wideout Julio Jones last year, could have made themselves one of the league’s Super Bowl favorites by swapping Ryan Tannehill for Wilson. But which teams will really regret not making the move? These two teams will regret not trading for Wilson.
NFL
CBS Sports

Eight women who filed criminal complaints against QB Deshaun Watson to appear before a grand jury on Friday

On a day where Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson dominated the NFL news cycle, Deshaun Watson made headlines for an entirely different reason. Eight women who filed criminal complaints against the Texans quarterback have been subpoenaed to appear before a grand jury Friday, according to their attorney, Tony Buzbee. Watson will also be deposed in two of the civil cases filed against him Friday, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

3 moves Chiefs and Raiders must make to counter Russell Wilson trade

Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos means the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders will have to adjust accordingly with corresponding moves of their own this offseason. The AFC West will look totally different with Russell Wilson quarterbacking the Denver Broncos, meaning rival teams like the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders will have to adjust.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Reportedly on the move

The Seahawks have reportedly agreed to terms on a deal to send Wilson to the Broncos, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The report notes that such an outcome is pending a physical and Wilson's approval. Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the looming blockbuster transaction is expected to include multiple first-round draft picks as well as additional draft choices and players.
NFL
Finger Lakes Times

Tom Krasovic: As NFL sizzles — see, Russell Wilson trade — MLB fiddles

The popularity gap between the mighty NFL and every other sports league in the United States was on display Tuesday as the football league served up a blockbuster trade and star-player signings, while Major League Baseball's labor lockout, having canceled both the traditional spring training and opening day, stretched into its 97th day.
NFL
Sacramento Bee

Making Moves! Seattle Seahawks Trade Russell Wilson to Denver Broncos

Switching things up! Russell Wilson will not be returning as the Seattle Seahawks quarterback for the 2022-2023 football season. News broke on Tuesday, March 8 that the 33-year-old athlete will be traded to the Denver Broncos after playing for the Seahawks for 12 years. Wilson’s relocation came as a surprise...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Ciara
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Carson Wentz
Person
Aaron Rodgers
CBS Sports

Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Decides to stay in Green Bay

Rodgers has decided to return for the Packers in the 2022 season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Rodgers and the team have agreed to terms on an enormous four-year, $200 million contract to make him the highest-paid player in NFL history, per Rapoport. The deal keeps the back-to-back league MVP in Green Bay with $153 million guaranteed, and clarifies the franchise's quarterback position for the foreseeable future. Rodgers reportedly seriously considered retirement, but now that he's informed the team of a decision to stick around, the Packers' attention can focus elsewhere on the roster. With Rodgers running it back, top wideout Davante Adams now looks all but fated to receive the franchise tag if a long-term deal can't be reached. On the other hand, 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love's future on the roster could be less certain.
NFL
CBS Sports

Seahawks trade Russell Wilson: Draft options for Seattle at No. 9 overall after agreeing to blockbuster trade

After agreeing to trade Russell Wilson to the Broncos (pending Wilson's approval), the Seahawks are armed with more ammunition than Rambo in First Blood. While I'm certainly not an advocate of trading a franchise quarterback who's among the top 10 at his position, the state of the Seahawks roster was far from being in contention, even if Wilson's flaw-masking powers have yet to subside as he drifts into his mid 30s.
NFL
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Shelby Harris: Headed to Seattle

Harris is part of the trade package headed to the Seahawks in a deal that will send quarterback Russell Wilson to the Broncos, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Tuesday. Also headed to Seattle in a blockbuster deal that is in line to be made official next week are quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, and multiple draft picks. Adding Harris (who tied his career high with six sacks in 16 games in 2021) to the mix bolsters the Seahawks' pass-rushing depth ahead of the 2022 season.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#American Football#Detroit Lions Complete
FOX Sports

Russell Wilson trade draws strong reaction across NFL landscape

Aaron Rodgers owned the spotlight for about an hour on Tuesday. The four-time MVP brought an abrupt end to his month-long intermission by inking the richest deal in league history with Green Bay. And Rodgers would've been the talk of the day — heck, the week — if not for...
NFL
Denver Post

Does Russell Wilson trade to Broncos rank among biggest in NFL history?

The Broncos’ agreed-upon trade to acquire quarterback Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks for three players and five draft picks was instantly regarded as one of the biggest in NFL history. The Seahawks sent Wilson and a fourth-round pick this year to the Broncos for quarterback Drew Lock, tight...
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

NFL world reacts to blockbuster trade involving Russell Wilson

On Tuesday, the NFL World reacted to the Seattle Seahawks trading QB Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. @TomPelissero Denver fans rn https://t.co/E3HdvRV3qt. @TomPelissero Wow. I just thought seconds before that there is no way Seattle would trade him. He must really want out. @TheWrage @TomPelissero Wait wait wait wtf...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
CBS Sports

Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Suspended for 2022 season

The league announced Monday that Ridley has been suspended for the 2022 season for betting on NFL games, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The NFL's statement indicates that the wideout bet on games last season during a five-day stretch in late November while he was away from the Falcons on the reserve/non-football illness list. Per Ben Baby of ESPN.com, Ridley -- who last played on Oct. 24 -- is eligible for reinstatement Feb. 15, 2023. Ridley has three days to appeal the suspension.
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL 2022 free agent fit for each AFC team: Chiefs get No. 2 WR, Bengals land franchise OT

Free agency is only a week away, and NFL teams are still waiting for the first domino to fall before attempting to improve their rosters. Teams with franchise quarterbacks don't have to worry about the Aaron Rodgers decision and the Green Bay Packers, yet plenty of AFC teams are holding out hope the two-time defending MVP decides to leave and venture off to an AFC team (the Packers reportedly prefer not to trade Rodgers in the NFC).
NFL
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers agrees to record-setting contract to stay with Packers, plus the franchise tag deadline is here

Welcome to the Tuesday edition of the Pick Six newsletter. It's a big day here and that's mostly because the Aaron Rodgers drama is finally over! Well, the football drama is finally over, I can't speak for the other parts of his life. For the second straight year, the Packers quarterback hinted that he might be ready to leave Green Bay and for the second straight year, he didn't end up leaving Green Bay.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy