Investigation launched into scoring of Josh Taylor’s win over Jack Catterall

By NewsChain Sport
 9 days ago
Sport

British boxing authorities have confirmed an investigation into the scoring of Josh Taylor’s controversial victory over Jack Catterall.

Challenger Catterall claimed his dreams had been “stolen” after a split decision went the way of undisputed super-lightweight world champion Taylor in Glasgow on Saturday.

A brief statement from British Boxing Board of Control general secretary Robert Smith confirmed the organisation “will be investigating the scoring of this contest and will advise accordingly”.

Catterall put Taylor on the canvas in the eighth round and both boxers were deducted a point each for offences.

There was widespread surprise inside the Hydro arena when it was announced that the Scotsman had won a split decision to hold on to his belts.

Howard Foster scored it 113-112 in favour of Catterall with Victor Loughlin giving the fight to Taylor by the same scoreline and Ian John-Lewis awarding the Prestonpans fighter a 114-111 victory.

Taylor claimed he was the rightful victor but few observers agreed with the decision, which left the fight’s promoter, Boxxer chief executive Ben Shalom, feeling “embarrassed” and “angry”.

Chorley boxer Catterall stormed off when the decision was announced and later claimed he had given Taylor a “lesson”, adding on social media: “Boxing shame on you.”

Catterall had previously stepped aside from a mandatory challenge to allow Taylor to unify the division and his trainer, Jamie Moore, claimed Saturday’s decision could have serious ramifications for the future of boxing.

Moore wrote on Twitter: “He did the honourable thing of stepping aside to allow an undisputed champion to be crowned, for the good of boxing, to have the sport he loves rob him of his dream.

“What happened cannot continue to happen if the sport I love has a long term future as a credible sport.”

