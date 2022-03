Not long after Jones Day opened its Minneapolis office, Dotun Obadina made his way from Pittsburgh back to Minnesota, where he grew up, to help grow the local office. The 36-year-old, who earned his law degree from Marquette Law School, focused on recruiting and professional development to help the office expand from five lawyers in 2016 to nearly 50 today.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 8 HOURS AGO