Arkansas state legislators to file Ukraine-related resolutions during fiscal session

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — During the ongoing fiscal session, state legislators plan to file resolution bills related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The fiscal session is largely about monetary state issues, but several bills in both the Senate and House are related to Ukraine.

State Sen. Jim Hendren (I) drafted SR26 titled “To condemn the actions of the Russian Federation taken against the sovereign nation of Ukraine and to call for action from the United States.”

Co-signed by two Democratic state senators, the resolution calls for the country to expel Russian oligarchs and freeze their assets.

“Most leaders stand with the people of Ukraine and their efforts to try to defend themselves and try to defend democracy,” Hendren said.

Hendren met with a delegation of Ukrainians at the state capitol earlier this year, and he said he’s been in contact with several of them since then.

“I had five of them here from Ukraine, and they were worried they wouldn’t have a home to go to and that their families weren’t going to be safe,” Hendren said.



State Sen. Trent Garner (R) plans to file a bill like one drafted by State Rep. Aaron Pilkington (R), sources said. HR1035 is called “To condemn the actions of the Russian Federation taken against the sovereign nation of Ukraine and to call for action from the United States to penalize the Russian Federation and deter similar conduct from other nations.”

The bill goes further than SR26 in that it calls on the country to find alternative oil sources abroad and domestically along with reopening the Keystone XL Pipeline, closed by President Biden because of documented environmental concerns. The bill also declares support for people in Taiwan.

State Sen. Greg Leding (D) said he anticipates all political parties will find a common resolution to support.

“It would show our congressional delegation that here at the state level, we also want to show support for Ukraine,” Leding said.



Hendren said voters should make sure they know what their respective legislators think about autocratic Russian leader Vladimir Putin, who gained widespread consternation after the invasion despite previously garnering a certain level of respect from some Americans.

“Voters need to know where their leaders stand,” Hendren said. “That’s the purpose of this resolution.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.