Turkish opposition vows return to parliamentary democracy
By SUZAN FRASER, Associated Press
9 days ago
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The leaders of six opposition parties in Turkey pledged on Monday to bring back parliamentary democracy and scrap the executive presidential system that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan introduced three years ago. In a ceremony in Ankara, the parties’ leaders put their signatures on a...
The civilized world was stunned to see Russian armed forces aggress on Ukraine. Neither diplomatic efforts nor the threat of crushing sanctions on the Russian economy could deter Vladimir Putin from deploying 190,000 troops, fighter jets and naval ships to attack their democratic neighbor. With their country under siege, 500,000 Ukrainians, mostly women and children, have fled the country while male civilians stay behind to fight alongside their army.
When fighting from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine resulted in power cuts to the critical cooling system at the closed Chernobyl nuclear power plant, some feared that spent nuclear fuel would overheat. But nuclear experts say there’s no imminent danger because time and physics are on safety's side. Because...
VIENNA, March 9 (Reuters) - The U.N. nuclear watchdog's systems monitoring nuclear material at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine have stopped transmitting data to its headquarters, it said on Wednesday, a day after it reported the same interruption at Chernobyl. International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi "said...
Guatemala’s congress has increased prison sentences for women who have abortions, bucking a recent trend in Latin America toward expanding access to the procedures. As some of Latin America’s largest countries – Mexico, Argentina, Colombia – have expanded abortion access in the past two years, there remain countries where conservative religious trends continue to hold sway.
WASHINGTON, March 9 (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday congratulated South Korea's President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol and said President Joe Biden looked forward to working with him to expand close cooperation between the allies. "We congratulate President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol," a White House spokesperson said. "The alliance between the United States...
WASHINGTON – Congressional leaders on Wednesday pulled more than $15 billion in emergency COVID-19 aid from a government funding bill after infuriated Democrats said their states would get shut out of promised cash from a 2021 pandemic relief package. Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement that it was “heartbreaking” to remove the COVID-19 funding, […]
AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday issued a proclamation announcing Sunday, March 13 as a Day of Prayer for Ukraine.
He also announced the Texas Governor’s Mansion will be lit blue and yellow on Saturday, March 12 and Sunday, March 13 in solidarity with the Ukrainian people.
In addition, the Ukrainian flag will be flown at the mansion on Saturday and Sunday.
Gov. Greg Abbott (credit: Office of the Governor)
The Governor announced the Day of Prayer and the mansion lighting on a conference call with 80 Texas faith leaders.
“Cecilia and I encourage Texans of all faiths and religious backgrounds to join us in a day of prayer for all of Ukraine and to stand in solidarity with the thousands who have been affected by this horrific war,” said Governor Abbott. “Prayer has the power to comfort, heal, and bring peace beyond all understanding, and it is my hope that we can come together to honor the people of Ukraine this Sunday. May we acknowledge God’s glory and continue to advocate for democracy for all nations.”
Gov. Abbott said he and the First Lady will pray at a Ukrainian church in Houston this Sunday.
ROME, March 9 (Reuters) - The Vatican's secretary of state on Wednesday condemned the reported bombing of a children's hospital in the besieged port of Mariupol in Ukraine. The Mariupol city council said the hospital had been hit several times by a Russian air strike, causing "colossal" destruction. read more.
KHOTYANIVKA, Ukraine, March 5 (Reuters) - Yulia Yanchar hopes that she and her family will return to the new home they were forced to abandon on Saturday as war came to their village just north of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. "We lived in rented flats for 10 years in order...
