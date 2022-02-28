ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas state legislators to file Ukraine-related resolutions during fiscal session

By Andrew Epperson
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BMAJr_0eRBbfA900

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — During the ongoing fiscal session, state legislators plan to file resolution bills related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The fiscal session is largely about monetary state issues, but several bills in both the Senate and House are related to Ukraine.

State Sen. Jim Hendren (I) drafted SR26 titled “To condemn the actions of the Russian Federation taken against the sovereign nation of Ukraine and to call for action from the United States.”

Co-signed by two Democratic state senators, the resolution calls for the country to expel Russian oligarchs and freeze their assets.

“Most leaders stand with the people of Ukraine and their efforts to try to defend themselves and try to defend democracy,” Hendren said.

Ukraine military: soldier blew himself up on bridge to halt Russian advance

Hendren met with a delegation of Ukrainians at the state capitol earlier this year, and he said he’s been in contact with several of them since then.

“I had five of them here from Ukraine, and they were worried they wouldn’t have a home to go to and that their families weren’t going to be safe,” Hendren said.

State Sen. Trent Garner (R) plans to file a bill like one drafted by State Rep. Aaron Pilkington (R), sources said. HR1035 is called “To condemn the actions of the Russian Federation taken against the sovereign nation of Ukraine and to call for action from the United States to penalize the Russian Federation and deter similar conduct from other nations.”

The bill goes further than SR26 in that it calls on the country to find alternative oil sources abroad and domestically along with reopening the Keystone XL Pipeline, closed by President Biden because of documented environmental concerns. The bill also declares support for people in Taiwan.

Chernobyl showing increased levels of radiation after Russian forces take control, Ukraine says

State Sen. Greg Leding (D) said he anticipates all political parties will find a common resolution to support.

“It would show our congressional delegation that here at the state level, we also want to show support for Ukraine,” Leding said.

Hendren said voters should make sure they know what their respective legislators think about autocratic Russian leader Vladimir Putin, who gained widespread consternation after the invasion despite previously garnering a certain level of respect from some Americans.

“Voters need to know where their leaders stand,” Hendren said. “That’s the purpose of this resolution.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Hendren
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Democratic State#Russian#House#Ukrainians#The Keystone Xl Pipeline
KARK 4 News

Arkansas senators honor fallen officer and first responder

WASHINGTON (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, March 8, 2022, Arkansas United States Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton honored the service and sacrifice from Arkansas Department of Corrections Officer Sergeant Joshua Caudell and West Memphis, Arkansas Firefighter Jason Lang, who both lost their lives while serving. According to Boozman’s office, he highlighted Caudell’s lifelong service to the public. […]
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
KARK 4 News

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson shares intent to grant executive clemency

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson’s office, Hutchinson released his plan to grant 16 pardons and one commutation. The office reported they denied an additional 93 clemency requests. These requests were from both inmates and non-inmates. The governor’s office reported that chosen applicants for pardons have completed all jail time, […]
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy