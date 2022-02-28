ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Feeling anxious about the news? How to reduce stress and maintain healthy boundaries

By NewsChain Lifestyle
newschain
newschain
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2djly1_0eRBbVHl00

If you feel your anxiety levels rising every time you open a news app, watch the headlines on TV, or get a glimpse of social media, you’re not alone.

Not only are the scenes of devastation caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine shocking and upsetting, but the implications of the conflict for the rest of the world are hard to ignore – especially at a time when it seemed like the pandemic was finally waning.

“We are now faced with another massive world event that is out of our control, and could impact our lives substantially,” says Dr Elena Touroni, consultant psychologist and co-founder of The Chelsea Psychology Clinic (thechelseapsychologyclinic.com) – and this can “make us feel very anxious”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iL6vm_0eRBbVHl00
(Katharine Hay/PA)

While there are some steps you can take to support the Ukrainian people – such as donating to relevant charities or joining protests – it’s important to look after your own mental health if reading the news has become a source of stress.

“It’s no surprise that lots of us are either gripped by what’s in the news, or choose to avoid it entirely,” says Madeleine Gauffin, licensed psychologist and psychotherapist at the digital healthcare provider, Livi (livi.co.uk). “We have to find a way to process what’s going on, and use tools to manage feelings of fear and anxiety.”

We ask experts for their advice on how to cope when your thoughts start to spiral…

Limit news consumption

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=482gPM_0eRBbVHl00
(Alamy/PA)

You may feel a compulsive need – or even a responsibility – to keep abreast of developments, especially if current affairs are a topic of conversation amongst friends or colleagues, but ‘doomscrolling’ (endlessly checking for updates) can be hugely detrimental.

“It’s important to restrict your screen time, especially if you’re prone to anxiety, as you’ll probably find social media and the news especially triggering,” says Touroni. “Obviously you’ll want to remain up to date, so set yourself a limit to how often you check – for example, twice a day.”

But what if you feel guilt that you’re burying your head in the sand while people are suffering terrible hardships?

“We should always recognise our own limitations,” says certified coach Phil Drinkwater (phildrinkwater.coach). “It’s incredibly sad that some people don’t get to choose to ignore what’s happening, but overwhelming ourselves won’t solve their issues.”

Allocate time for worrying

This may sound counterintuitive, but giving yourself permission to focus on your fears can help – by getting them ‘out of your system’.

“Allow yourself ‘worry time’ when you’re in a safe place,” says Lyni Sargent, trainee art psychotherapist and founder of Starleng (hello05236.wixsite.com/starleng). “Give yourself 10 minutes to worry about whatever worries pop up, and write them down. It’s doesn’t have to be an essay, just quick bullet points.”

Challenge negative thoughts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oTGIv_0eRBbVHl00
(Alamy/PA)

“During times like this, it can be easy to spiral into catastrophic thinking,” says Touroni. For example, in this instance it might be thinking one conflict will lead to widespread war. “When you notice that you’re having a catastrophic thought, tell yourself it’s just that – a thought – and it’s not necessarily representative of reality. Take it one day at a time, and don’t try to predict the future, or consider the most negative outcome.”

Drinkwater says: “Anxiety can be calmed by recognising the future – particularly a future involving the decisions of hundreds of people – is too difficult for us to correctly predict.”

He suggests gently pushing back against these anxious thoughts. “Follow this process in your mind: ‘Oh! I’ve just had a thought! Thank you for that. I recognise you’re trying to protect me. Do you have any clear evidence of certainty of this outcome? How likely is this to happen? Not very likely? OK, well thank you for the opinion, but I’ll deal with this situation if – and only if – it happens’.”

Ask for help if you need it

For some people, self-soothing with these types of coping strategies is very effective, or maybe it has been in the past – but sometimes you may need some additional support.

Sargent advises: “If you find these things are no longer providing a sense of relief, and if you find that you can’t control the negative thoughts – if they are disturbing your everyday activities or disrupting your sleep – then it’s important to speak to your GP.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Heineken and Imperial Brands latest to halt Russian operations

Beer giant Heineken and cigarette maker Imperial Brands have joined a growing list of firms to halt operations in Russia amid a corporate exodus from the country in response to the Ukraine conflict. Bristol-headquartered Imperial – the group behind brands including JPS and Davidoff cigarettes – said it was pausing...
BUSINESS
newschain

Mark McGhee missing Dundee’s game with St Mirren due to Covid-19

Dundee manager Mark McGhee has tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of their cinch Premiership game against St Mirren. McGhee is the latest person at the club to be hit by an outbreak of coronavirus. Dundee are still missing several players for Wednesday’s match after being without six through isolation at...
SOCCER
Harvard Health

Top ways to reduce daily stress

Try these tips to ward off ongoing stress and its many health risks, such as chronic inflammation and chronic disease. Do you handle stress as well as you used to? For most folks, it gets harder as the years go by — and that’s a potential problem for health. Stress increases the risks for chronic disease, to which the body is already more vulnerable after a lifetime of wear and tear (and perhaps unhealthy habits, such as a poor diet or not exercising).
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stress#Chelsea#Russian#Ukrainian
Concord News Journal

Stubborn girl in ‘perfect health’ refused to get the Covid-19 vaccine because she felt young and strong, contracted the virus and died, her family speaks out

The Omicron wave is behind us as the number of new Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continues to decline for several weeks now. According to the New York Times Covid-19 tracker, the country added a total of 6,753 on Sunday, while the 14-day average number of cases is down for 57% reaching 44,386 daily cases.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Forbes

Resolve Ongoing Conflict To Reduce Your Stress

“Sometimes I get the feeling that the whole world is against me, but deep down I know that’s not true. Some of the smaller countries are neutral.” I love that comment by humorist Robert Orben. From the smallest incident or conversation, sometimes conflict balloons to the ridiculous. Like...
Boomer Magazine

Maintaining Your Weight to Feel Great

Forget yo-yo dieting. These nine simple lifestyle changes can help in maintaining your weight to feel great. Does this pattern sound familiar? You follow a strict diet and lose weight but then, on reaching your goal, you ditch the diet and gain the pounds back. If you want to shed weight once and for all (and stop torturing yourself with restrictive dieting and constant hunger!), you should focus on adopting healthy eating and exercise habits that are balanced and livable. Small changes to your daily lifestyle can add up to help you lose weight and maintain a happy weight. Here are everyday ways to help in maintaining your weight.
WEIGHT LOSS
newschain

Ukrainian refugees leave Calais hostel for visa application centre

The first Ukrainian refugees have left their temporary hostel accommodation in Calais amid chaotic scenes as their quest for safe passage to the UK remains mired in farce. Several refugees clutching suitcases and other belongings were scrambled out of a back door of the Centre Europeen de Sejours in the French port as local mayor Natacha Bouchart arrived to address the media in front of the building.
IMMIGRATION
newschain

Sir Gerhard and Dysart Dynamo remain in Supreme reckoning

Willie Mullins’ pair of Sir Gerhard and Dysart Dynamo both feature among 17 confirmations for Tuesday’s Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, the opening event of the 2022 Cheltenham Festival. The most successful Festival trainer in history usually plays his hand late and will not have to make...
SPORTS
newschain

Attacks hits Ukraine children’s hospital, officials say

A Russian attack severely damaged a children’s hospital and maternity ward in the besieged port city of Mariupol, Ukrainian officials have said. It happened as citizens trying to escape shelling on the outskirts of Kyiv streamed toward the capital amid warnings from the West that Moscow’s invasion is about to take a more brutal and indiscriminate turn.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Ireland needs to have ‘fundamental rethink’ over security: Coveney

Ireland needs a “fundamental rethink” of its approach to security following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Foreign Affairs minister Simon Coveney has said. In an address to the Institute of International and European Affairs (IIEA), Mr Coveney said the world had changed and the crisis was a “watershed moment” for the EU.
POLITICS
newschain

Bloody Friday atrocity ‘has been forgotten’ – victim’s daughter

The daughter of a man killed in a series of bombings in Belfast said she feels like both he and the atrocity has been forgotten. Lynda Van Cuylenberg’s father Jackie Gibson, who was 45 and a bus driver, was one of nine people killed in a series of bombs planted across the city by the IRA on July 21, 1972, a day which later became known as Bloody Friday.
TERRORISM
newschain

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss now says Britons should not fight in Ukraine

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has withdrawn her support for British nationals to go join the fight against Vladimir Putin’s forces in Ukraine after being contradicted by colleagues. She insisted that she had been just “expressing support for the Ukrainian cause” when she earlier said she would “absolutely” support UK...
POLITICS
Gettysburg Connection

Reduce stress through free online mindfulness programs

Sometimes life seems like a series of stressful events strung together over time. Many of us have felt that way, especially over the last few years of struggling with the demands of the pandemic and the changes it brought. Still, even without these new stressors, a normal life would include a great many challenges faced over time. We all must deal with accidents and incidents, strains and gains, or wins and losses.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
122K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy