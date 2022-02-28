ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Early morning Birmingham shooting leaves 1 dead

By Austin Franklin
 9 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A man was found shot to death inside a vehicle on I-65 early Monday morning.

According to Birmingham Police, officers responded to reports of a person shot on I-65 near the Finley Boulevard exit just before 2:00 a.m. Monday.

1 killed, 2 injured in Birmingham shooting overnight

Officers arrived on scene and discovered a car in the emergency lane of the interstate. Inside the car was an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man, currently unidentified, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police confirmed no one is in custody at this time. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Birmingham Police at 205-254-1764

Comments / 6

bmene
9d ago

Well danged if Birmingham isn’t becoming the Chicago of BAMA. Only other, big time Atlanta is shooting to over take beam. This is a dang shame that many people are avoiding coming to Bham for business out of Chicago fear of street shooters.

Reply
3
 

