Local man trains to be a YMCA lifeguard after lifeguards saved his life

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local couple, both sent to the hospital to be treated for COVID. Tammy Wood recovered quickly and went home. But her husband, Terry, spent months fighting for his life. “They told us that if he went on the vent that he wouldn’t come off...
BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) — The City of Buffalo, along with the Buffalo Police Athletic League, is training all new lifeguards to get them ready and certified by summer. “We need to get as many kids as possible certified, in order to not just run these city pools, but pools all over the Western New York […]
Newton is seeking lifeguards to serve at the city’s Gath Pool or Crystal Lake this summer. Applicants must be at least 15 years old and possess a valid American Red Cross lifeguard certification, among other requirements, according to a statement. Lifeguards are needed to staff the city’s swimming areas...
LYNDHURST, Ohio -- Aquatic centers across Northeast Ohio and the nation are trying to keep their heads above water as they experience a shortage of lifeguards. Phillip Hearne, aquatics director at the Hillcrest YMCA in Lyndhurst, said he has gone three or four months without getting a single applicant for the vital job.
Lifeguards at a leisure centre have been recognised for coming to the rescue of a man who got into trouble in its pool. The six individuals based at Oswestry Leisure Centre leapt into action on Sunday, February 6, and saved the life of a 48-year-old man who had fallen unconscious in the main pool while swimming with his family.
BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – It’s time to train to save lives! The YMCA of Southern West Virginia will be offering Red Cross lifeguard certification classes throughout the Spring. Classes will be held on evenings and weekends and will prepare individuals for a lifeguarding position. Those interested must attend...
Comments / 0