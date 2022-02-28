ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heinen's offers nutrition guidance to help you shop and eat healthy

Cleveland News - Fox 8
 9 days ago

Heinen's wants your trip to the grocery store...

fox8.com

SHAPE

14 Healthy Fast-Food Orders, According to Nutrition Experts

You're traveling and hungry, but the only option for miles (and miles) is fast food. Or maybe you're having a super busy day and you simply just can't with cooking dinner. But wait — what if you generally avoid or limit fast food? Can you still get a meal that's somewhat nutrient-dense and filling?
FOOD & DRINKS
PopSugar

Want to Eat Healthy? These Appliances Will Help You Get There

When you eat healthy food, you feel better, you look better, you have more energy — heck, you'll probably even live longer! What's not to love? Well, if we're being honest, sometimes it's hard to find the time or energy to make nutritious meals from scratch. Between the demands of home and work, who has time to manually crank out a bunch of zoodles or knead whole-wheat bread by hand?
LIFESTYLE
Odessa American

Five tips on shopping for a healthy heart

February is Heart Health Month, which means bringing awareness to the different ways that everyone can become more conscious of their cardiovascular health. One area that might be most confusing is heart healthy grocery shopping. How can someone know how to shop for their heart and general health when such a wide variety of products line the shelves? Here are 5 shopping tips to help you navigate and support your heart health when you enter the grocery store:
HEALTH
Tennis World Usa

Eating chocolate could help you lose weight!

According to new studies, the timing might be everything when it comes to eating chocolate. Eating chocolate at a certain time of day could help the body burn fat. A lot of people crave a sweet treat to help them get through the day, despite the realization that sugary snacks can be detrimental to maintaining a healthy weight.
WEIGHT LOSS
SFGate

If You Make One Nutritional Change This Year, Start Eating Seaweed

According to a CDC report published earlier this year, just 10% of Americans regularly eat the recommended vegetable intake of at least two cups a day. So it might seem like a fool’s errand, considering the country doesn’t even like eating greens from land, to urge people to eat greens from the sea. Especially when those “greens” are the slimy crap that wraps around your waist and toes during a beach-day swim. But sea vegetables, represented by the larger seaweed family, and its biggest subgroup, kelp, deserve your dietary consideration this year.
NUTRITION
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Pamper Yourself

Kickstart a healthier lifestyle! Marigold Wellness is located on Sharon Copley Road in Wadsworth.
WADSWORTH, OH
Bakersfield Californian

Healthy eating key to a fit heart

Along with exercise, a healthy diet is key to maintaining heart health. Bakersfield College chefs and educators Alex Gomez and Marah Meek offer two good-for-you options that don't sacrifice flavor for nutrition. Cauliflower tacos. "A good street taco is a gem to find, and Bakersfield has these gems all over...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
WKRG

Doctor Is In: Healthy eating in a modern world

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Eating a healthy diet can be tricky in today’s world, especially for those fighting cancer. Nurse Practitioner Lynn Land from Southern Cancer Center joined WKRG News 5 to talk about healthy eating in a modern world.
MOBILE, AL
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Under The Sea

Under the sea! Blue Fish Aquariums is located on Mayfield Road in Cleveland. Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. What She Did to Lose Weight Stuns Doctors: Do This Daily Before Bed. Health. Dr. Kellyann: Losing Weight After...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Kenny turns the ordinary into 'extraordinary' at Upcycle Parts Shop

Upcycle Parts Shop is a super creative space that lets your imagination run wild as you create all kinds of cool projects 'reusing' or 'upcycling' materials. Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton visited the non-traditional art supply shop to learn about classes, parties and artworks the non-profit offers. https://www.upcyclepartsshop.org/
VISUAL ART
KSAT 12

Here’s how to eat more healthy, even if you’re on a budget

ORLANDO, Fla. – If you’re on a budget, and wanting to eat healthy, you’re in luck. Here are some of the cheapest, healthiest foods you can eat, according to healthline.com. First, sweet potatoes are super healthy and one of the cheapest vegetables you can buy. For only...
FITNESS
Myhighplains.com

Should you use nutritional yeast?

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Vegans have known about nutritional yeast for decades, but now everyone else is starting to catch up as this savory substance is packed with goodness. If you’re wondering whether you should use nutritional yeast, learning more about it could help...
NUTRITION
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Fox Recipe Box: Corned Beef & Swiss Cups

Leave it to country Chef Lee Ann Miller to have a fantastic St. Patrick’s Day recipe. Lee Ann showed Fox 8’s Kristi Capel how easy Corned Beef & Swiss Bites are to make. Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese and she is very active on Instagram and invites you to follow her @leeannmiller.To get Lee Ann's Corned Beef & Swiss Cups recipe visit: https://fox8.com/morning-show/recipe-box/fox-recipe-box-corned-beef-swiss-bites/
RECIPES
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Unleash your creativity and splatter away!

Master Crafter: The DIY Experience is a creative craft studio located in Twinsburg that invites you to explore your creativity with workshops and crazy paint splatter sessions. Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton unleashed his creativity in the Splatter Factory as he learned more about this unique and fun experience. https://mastercrafterdiy.com/
TWINSBURG, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Best elderberry gummies of 2021

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you feel a bit under the weather or simply want to ensure you have everything you may need on hand for the next time you get the sniffles, you might want to consider buying some elderberry gummies. Rather than...
LIFESTYLE
NEWS10 ABC

Stewart’s Shops offers St. Patrick’s Day theme shake

Stewart's Shops is encouraging residents to shake their shamrocks with their new St. Patrick's Day-themed drink. The company began selling its new mint dairy shake called the Shenanigan Shake on February 28 to honor the holiday. According to the company, the shake is "refreshingly cool and the taste is pure gold."
NEW YORK CITY, NY

