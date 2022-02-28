Heinen's offers nutrition guidance to help you shop and eat healthy

February is Heart Health Month, which means bringing awareness to the different ways that everyone can become more conscious of their cardiovascular health. One area that might be most confusing is heart healthy grocery shopping. How can someone know how to shop for their heart and general health when such a wide variety of products line the shelves? Here are 5 shopping tips to help you navigate and support your heart health when you enter the grocery store:

HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO