Gianluigi Buffon, 44, renews Parma contract for further TWO YEARS as goalkeeping icon continues stunning career

By Justin Lawrence
 9 days ago
GIANLUIGI BUFFON will reportedly remain at Parma for at-least another TWO YEARS after signing a new deal with the Serie B club.

The goalkeeping icon has no intention of hanging up his gloves anytime soon despite reaching the age of 44.

44-year-old Buffon has renewed his contract with Parma until 2024 Credit: Getty

Buffon re-joined his boyhood club Parma last year after becoming a household name at Juventus and Paris-Saint Germain in a glittering career spanning over two decades - keeping 424 clean sheets in 797 games thus far.

He initially penned a two-year deal with Parma that had a clause allowing either party to end the contract prematurely this summer.

But after making 23 appearances between the sticks in the Italian second division this season - Parma's director Kyle Krause has convinced Buffon to stay put until 2024, according to Calciomercato.

Not only is Buffon a key figure on the pitch for Parma - he's also a driving force in the dressing room at the club.

Which is why Krause is keen to keep him around for the near future and plans to cajole the retired Italian international icon into taking up a coaching position when he does finally call it a day, the report went on to claim.

Not even Buffon's former Juve team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo is willing to play on until he reaches half a century.

The Manchester United attacker, 36, can only visualize himself on the pitch until the age of 42.

But Buffon's still got a few things to tick off his list before putting his feet up for good.

The most-capped player in Italy's international history with 176 caps still dreams of conquering North America.

Two possible destinations Buffon touted were Mexico or the United States.

Buffon also explained that failing to lift the Champions League in his otherwise stellar career motivates him to keep playing.

He may get a look in at David Beckham's MLS outfit Inter Miami who have already acquired ex-Real Madrid veteran Gonzalo Higuain, 34, and are also keen on recruiting 36-year-old attacking maverick Lionel Messi in the future.

