A teenager who stabbed to death a musician described as “peaceful and caring” has been jailed.The 15 year old schoolgirl, who cannot be named because of her age, plunged a knife into the chest of Nimroy Hendricks in Crawley, West Sussex on 27 October 2020.The assailant, 14 at the time of the attack, admitted manslaughter and was jailed for nine years at Bristol Crown Court on Friday 4 March.She was known to Mr Hendricks.Medical experts found the girl was suffering a "significant abnormality of the mind" at the time of the attack shortly after 9pm.Mr Hendricks, known to friends and...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 12 HOURS AGO