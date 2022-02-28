Dolphins Planned To Pursue Sean Payton, Tom Brady

Future Hall of Fame quarterback Russell Wilson is on his way to the Denver Broncos, following a massive, blockbuster trade. Afterwards, the Seahawks brass opened up as to why they did not accept the very hefty offer from the Washington Commanders, as The Athletic’s Ben Standig noted. Apparently, Washington...
With free agent roughly a week away, it sounds like the Chicago Bears could try to poach a wide receiver from the Green Bay Packers. According to Evan Massey of NFL Analysis Network, the Bears are expected to pursue Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Valdes-Scantling, 27, finished the 2021 season...
The Dallas Cowboys are expected to lose at least one key member from last year’s roster this offseason. According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Pro Bowl punter Bryan Anger is considered “unlikely to return” to the Cowboys. “Cowboys punter Bryan Anger is considered unlikely...
The Dallas Cowboys were able to retain at least one of their pending free agent wide receivers on Tuesday. The team announced that it came to terms on a deal with Noah Brown to keep him with the organization for one more year. Brown’s been a pretty nice find for...
Amari Cooper isn’t the only Dallas Cowboys star whose future with the team is unclear. According to a report from the Dallas Morning News, Cowboys standout pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence rejected a pay cut offer from the team. Lawrence’s future with the team is now unclear, per the report....
The Seattle Seahawks have now parted ways with the last two remaining members of their team that won Super Bowl XLVIII in 2014. Those would be quarterback Russell Wilson, who they sent to the Denver Broncos (who Seattle beat in that Super Bowl) earlier Tuesday, and linebacker Bobby Wagner, who they released Tuesday evening. ESPN’s Adam Schefter had that news:
The Kansas City Chiefs have thus far made the offense around superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes a priority this offseason. Kansas City applied the franchise tag to tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and initiated contract talks with speedy wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Mahomes will like Kansas City’s latest move with this former Pro Bowl wide receiver, as reported by Ian Rapoport.
On Sunday, it seemed as though Von Miller was signaling that he wants to stay with the Los Angeles Rams and “run it back.” On Monday, however, his social media messaging was quite a bit different, implying that he would actually prefer to return to the Denver Broncos.
The Arizona Cardinals have dealt with their fair share of drama involving star quarterback Kyler Murray this offseason. Murray, who is seeking a new contract, removed everything Cardinals-related off of his social media, setting off a wave of speculation on his future with the franchise. Trade rumors even began to swirl around the former Oklahoma star. On Tuesday, Murray made a major move that should make Arizona fans extremely excited, as reported by azcentral sports.
The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the market for a new quarterback this offseason. Future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger decided to call it a career, retiring a little while after the Steelers were eliminated from the postseason by the Kansas City Chiefs. Currently, the only quarterback on the roster is...
Baltimore Ravens tackle Alejandro Villanueva is retiring. The team announced his decision Wednesday. The Ravens also announced that they have re-signed defensive tackle Aaron Crawford and released cornerback Tavon Young.
Veteran linebacker Von Miller came over to the Los Angeles Rams mid-season and made a huge difference defensively as they cruised to a Super Bowl title. Now, he is a free agent this summer and has already teased the idea of going back to his long-time team, the Denver Broncos.
The Washington Commanders have found their new quarterback. The team has acquired Carson Wentz in a blockbuster trade with the Indianapolis Colts. NFL insider Adam Schefter tweeted the news Wednesday afternoon:. After multiple injuries and lack of productivity with the Philadelphia Eagles, Wentz was traded to the Colts in exchange...
Russell Wilson may soon be gone, but he’ll be back. Soon. The Seahawks’ home schedule for 2022 includes a visit from the Broncos. Instantly, Wilson’s return to Seattle will become one of the most intriguing and coveted games of the entire 272-game slate. Wilson’s first year in...
Just because Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young is returning to Alabama in 2022 doesn’t mean Nick Saban takes a break from the recruiting trail. And he doesn’t mind burning a fellow SEC school in the process. On Wednesday, walk-on quarterback Cade Ott Carruth flipped his commitment from Mississippi...
The Buccaneers were able to ensure that Chris Godwin is staying in Tampa with the franchise tag, but Mike Williams complicates a long-term deal. Chris Godwin is staying with the Buccaneers. This was something we all knew to be a certainty. The price tag is the only place where there were some question marks.
The New England Patriots are once again aiming to bolster their wide receiver corps this offseason, and they may give serious consideration to signing one of the top players available at the position. Mike Giardi of NFL Network reports that the Patriots have done “excessive” work on several free-agent wide...
It wouldn’t be Aaron Rodgers without some drama involving his new contract. Pat McAfee initially reported Rodgers’ decision to return to the Green Bay Packers, but he didn’t offer up any contract details. NFL Media’s Ian Rapaport did, reporting a four-year deal worth $200 million overall and with $153 million in guaranteed money, which would make Rodgers the highest-paid player in NFL history.
Comments / 0