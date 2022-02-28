ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor Locks, CT

New England Air Museum to hold Women Take Flight Saturday

By Ellie Stamp
WTNH
WTNH
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KJr5u_0eRBXqYE00

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) – The New England Air Museum will hold its annual event Women Take Flight Saturday from 9a.m. to 3p.m.

The celebration of women includes flight simulators, open cockpit experiences in a historic aircraft, lectures, hands on STEM activities and opportunities to meet women in the aerospace industry.

Women Take Flight will give visitors the opportunity to see the Lockheed 10-A Electra the aircraft model that Amelia Earhart flew during her attempted flight around the world in 1937. The museums Redbird flight simulator will be open throughout the day. Tickets are $25 for a 20-minute flight and may be purchased on site.

Visitors will have the opportunity to meet female pilots, engineers and aerospace professionals from the Connecticut Air National Guard, Connecticut Army National Guard, Connecticut Soaring Administration, Connecticut Experimental Aircraft Association, Federal Aviation Administration and many other organizations.

The event will feature Carolyn Begnoche the Senior Engineer of Product Definition, Power and Controls at Collins Aerospace as the Keynote Speaker. Lectures will he held from 11a.m. to 1 p.m. and meet and greets will held between 12:00- 12:30 p.m. and from 2:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Admission is $18 for those ages 15 and up, $15 for those 65 and up, $10 for ages 4-14. Children under three years old can attend for free as well as members of the New England Air Museum.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTNH

Quassy, Lake Compounce hiring for 2022 season

Conn. (WTNH) — With warm weather on the way, Lake Compounce and Quassy amusement parks are hiring for their 2022 season. Both amusement parks offer a unique, seasonal job, catered to both students and adults. Middlebury’s Quassy Amusement and Waterpark, known for its award-winning Wooden Warrior roller coaster, Music Fest ride, and Free Fall ‘N […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Breeze Airways adding 6 new nonstop flights out of Bradley

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) – Breeze Airways has announced it is adding six new nonstop destinations from Bradley International Airport starting this summer. The new destinations will be Nashville, TN; Akon/Canton, OH; Savannah, GA; Richmond, VA; Jacksonville, FL; and Sarasota/Bradenton, FL. “As both a Board Member and Connecticut resident, I’m doubly happy to be at […]
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
WTNH

Avelo announces 3 new destinations from New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Avelo Airlines announced three new destinations out of Tweed-New Haven Airport Tuesday morning. Starting in May, Avelo will fly from Tweed-New Haven to Baltimore-Washington, Raleigh-Durham, and Chicago’s Midway Airport. “Chicago and Washington are two of the biggest metro areas in the United States, and we think there’s just a huge […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
City
Windsor Locks, CT
WTNH

Wednesday’s Warrior: Masonicare returns with food drive

WALLINGFORD, Conn, (WTNH) – The coronavirus pandemic brought on many uncertainties, but one thing remained clear, Masoincare employees wanted to help others as much as possible. During the coronavirus pandemic, many individuals were struggling to afford groceries, and employees at Masonicare took it upon themselves to say, “what can we do to help the community?” […]
WALLINGFORD, CT
WTNH

Stretch your dollar: Best times to book your trip

(WTNH) – As oil and gas prices spike the cost of travel could climb as families book their spring and summer vacations. The high price of oil will eventually get passed on to consumers in the form of higher ticket prices. It’s very possible that summer flights will start to see a significant impact from […]
GAS PRICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amelia Earhart
WTNH

New Haven lifts mask mandate in indoor public places

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven’s mask mandate for indoor public spaces is no longer in effect. That means people can walk into places like Claire’s Corner Copia or Basta restaurant without a mask. They also don’t have to wear one anymore walking around the establishment or when ordering. From the state of the COVID-19 pandemic, […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Female Pilots#Lockheed#Power And Controls#Collins Aerospace
WTNH

Project underway to expand library branch in Hartford’s north end

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – “Promise Zones” are communities with high unemployment where federal officials encourage development. That’s the case for the north end of Hartford and that’s precisely where a massive project is underway to expand a library branch and turn it into much more than a place to check out books. Adapt and respond. […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Best school districts in Connecticut

(STACKER) – A good school can lead to a lifetime of opportunities. Myriad data shows that lifetime earnings dramatically increase with every degree obtained. Bachelor’s degree holders will earn an average of roughly $26,000 more each year than high school graduates. And for those who decide that pursuing a college degree is not the best […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
WTNH

14 adults relocated after multi-family home fire in Norwich

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Several adults were relocated after a fire destroyed a multi-family home in Norwich on Tuesday. The Norwich Fire Department responded to 78 School St. around 5:30 p.m. on reports of a kitchen fire at a multi-family home. The fire extended to the second and third floors, as well as around both […]
NORWICH, CT
WTNH

Conn. State Police pay respects to fallen Mass. trooper

STONEHAM, Mass. (AP) — Connecticut State Police paid their respects to a Massachusetts State Police trooper killed in the line of duty. Twenty state troopers left Troop C in Tolland Wednesday morning to attend the funeral for Tamar Bucci at Saint Anthony of Padua Church in Revere.   Bucci, 34, was killed late Thursday after a […]
STONEHAM, MA
WTNH

WTNH

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy