Amd has seen how its family of processors in the series has been completely leaked Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000which consists of 4 models that start from 12 to 64 cores. How could it be otherwise, the top of the range model is the AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WXwhich will offer a configuration of 64 cores along with 128 processing threads at a Base/Turbo frequency of 2.70/4.50GHz with a TDP of 280Wsame TDP as the rest of the family, that although they lose cores, they increase the Base frequencies so that each of these cores are faster.

COMPUTERS ・ 4 DAYS AGO