Last year, around 8 million foldable smartphones were sold, and this year, the shipments are projected to rise by more than 100 percent. After Samsung, Huawei, Motorola, and almost every other major Android manufacturer, Google is reportedly set to join the fold later this year. Apple was said to toying with the idea, but its plan was all over the place. Industry insiders now appear to suggest that the company is considering a different kind of foldable device.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 DAYS AGO