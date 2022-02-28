ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

'Superdonor' Samples Don't Increase FMT Success in Ulcerative Colitis

By Sara Freeman
Medscape News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe success of fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT) in people with active ulcerative colitis (UC) was not improved by using highly standardized and controlled "superdonor" samples versus control samples, according to results reported at the 17th congress of the European Crohn's and Colitis Organisation. Indeed, a similar percentage (10% and...

www.medscape.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Increasing success of islet transplantation

Islet transplantation can be used to treat patients with type 1 diabetes mellitus (T1DM). Issues with low supplies of donor tissue and the complications of long-term immunosuppression have driven research into developing alternative sources of islets. New research published inÂ Nature Medicine has assessed the use of islets derived from human chemically induced pluripotent stem cells (hCiPSC-islets) in non-human primates, demonstrating the efficacy of this approach.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Ulcerative colitis is characterized by a plasmablast-skewed humoral response associated with disease activity

B cells, which are critical for intestinal homeostasis, remain understudied in ulcerative colitis (UC). In this study, we recruited three cohorts of patients with UC (primary cohort, n"‰="‰145; validation cohort 1, n"‰="‰664; and validation cohort 2, n"‰="‰143) to comprehensively define the landscape of B cells during UC-associated intestinal inflammation. Using single-cell RNA sequencing, single-cell IgH gene sequencing and protein-level validation, we mapped the compositional, transcriptional and clonotypic landscape of mucosal and circulating B cells. We found major perturbations within the mucosal B cell compartment, including an expansion of naive B cells and IgG+ plasma cells with curtailed diversity and maturation. Furthermore, we isolated an auto-reactive plasma cell clone targeting integrin Î±vÎ²6 from inflamed UC intestines. We also identified a subset of intestinal CXCL13-expressing TFH-like T peripheral helper cells that were associated with the pathogenic B cell response. Finally, across all three cohorts, we confirmed that changes in intestinal humoral immunity are reflected in circulation by the expansion of gut-homing plasmablasts that correlates with disease activity and predicts disease complications. Our data demonstrate a highly dysregulated B cell response in UC and highlight a potential role of B cells in disease pathogenesis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EverydayHealth.com

The Best Vegetables to Eat for Ulcerative Colitis

Vegetables are packed with nutrition, but they can be hard to incorporate into your diet when you have ulcerative colitis — especially during a flare. Still, that doesn’t mean you need to avoid them completely. Vegetables not only provide essential nutrients but can also contain prebiotics, a type...
NUTRITION
Daily Mail

Jab gives new hope to 146,000 Britons with ulcerative colitis which blighted JFK's life, a new study has revealed

Sufferers of the debilitating bowel disease ulcerative colitis could soon benefit from a breakthrough jab originally designed to treat the skin problem psoriasis. A major trial has shown that regular injections of mirikizumab eradicated symptoms in one in four patients after just three months, including stomach pain and the urgent need to go to the toilet.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fmt#Ulcerative Colitis#Standardization#Study Design#Uc#Md#Ibd Leuven#Mbbs#Frcp#Fracp#Australian
MedicalXpress

Genetics of eosinophilic colitis revealed

A condition called eosinophilic colitis is distinct from other, similar eosinophilic gastrointestinal diseases and inflammatory bowel disease, according to a genetic analysis published in Gastroenterology. The findings provide basis for improved diagnosis and treatment, according to Nicoleta Arva, MD, Ph.D., associate professor of Pathology in the Division of Pediatric Pathology...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Medical News Today

What to know about ulcerative colitis (UC) diet recipes

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. A person with UC may experience symptoms, such as abdominal pain or diarrhea after consuming certain foods, especially during a flare-up. Many individuals with UC choose a diet that eliminates some foods and relieves their symptoms.
RECIPES
Fstoppers

110 Year-old-man Revealed His Secret: 5 Foods for Long Life

Only a few people manage to live longer than 100 years, and Bernard LaPallo, lived a happy, fulfilling, and healthy life well into his second century. This man was born in 1901 in Victoria, Brazil, and as a little boy, he migrated to the United States. He managed to have...
YOGA
MedicalXpress

New research suggests a causal link between blood group and severe COVID-19

A new study has analyzed over 3000 proteins to identify which are causally linked to the development of severe COVID-19. This is the first study to assess such a large number of proteins for their connection to COVID-19. The findings provide insight into potential new targets for approaches to treat and prevent severe COVID-19.
SCIENCE
CBS Denver

University Of Colorado Study Reveals People Exposed To Outdoors During First Year Of COVID Pandemic Suffered Less Depression

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– A new study from the University of Colorado Boulder shows that people who were exposed to more green space during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic had significantly less depression and anxiety than those who didn’t. The study was published in the March 2 journal PLOS One. (credit: iStock/Getty Images) The study also shows that during that time when mental health problems soared in part because of financial woes, supply shortages and nonstop news coverage of the virus, people flocked outdoors. The report shows that one-third spent more time outside than they did pre-COVID. “This research shows how critical...
BOULDER, CO
scitechdaily.com

New Evidence Uncovered: Women Are More Susceptible to Alzheimer’s Disease

Epidemiological studies have shown that women are twice as likely as men to develop Alzheimer’s disease (AD), but the cause of this phenomenon has been unclear. Now, however, a study led by Prof. Keqiang Ye from the Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology (SIAT) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences provides a clear answer to this mystery that has puzzled mankind for decades.
SCIENCE
The Independent

NHS-approved ‘weight loss jab’ which suppresses appetite now available at Boots

A weight loss injection, which works by suppressing user’s appetites, is now available to buy at Boots without prescription.Saxenda is available across all Boots and Lloyds Pharmacy stores. Those interested will need to apply for a quick online consultation.The jab works by mimicking a hormone called GLP1, which is the hormone that is released after you eat to let you know you’re full.Saxenda mimics this hormone, curbing your appetite so you consume less calories. It is designed to be combined with a low-fat food plan and moderate activity.Experts have been quick to stress that it’s not a “miracle” weight loss...
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy