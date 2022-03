This Sunday, NASCAR goes to Phoenix, Arizona. Superstar driver Kyle Larson is the betting favorite to take home the checkered flag at the event. Larson, who finished second in the Pennzoil 400 a week ago, won the Auto Club 400 the two weeks prior. With his recent success, Vegas likes the Hendrick Motorsports phenom. He figures to sit atop the leaderboard once again in Phoenix on Sunday afternoon.

