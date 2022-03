An American-born player suiting up in Finland received a flood of racist messages on his Instagram account after he was ejected from a game in the Finnish Elite League recently. Joonas Oden, who was born in Washington state to an American father and a Finnish mother, has been playing in Finland for the past four seasons. During a game on Tuesday, Oden was given a five minute penalty and a game misconduct for a knee on an opponent. He then started receiving extremely racist and disgusting messages on his Instagram account.

SOCIETY ・ 8 HOURS AGO