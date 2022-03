It’s nestled in the rolling hills of Otter Tail County, not far from Pelican Rapids, Minnesota. A tiny church cemetery like many others in the state. Quiet, except for the birds chirping and the sounds of wind coming off a nearby lake. What it lacks in sound, it makes up for in vibrant beauty — luscious green grass dotted with the ruby reds of sumac shrubs and the cotton candy pink blooms of a crabapple tree at the edge of the cemetery.

PELICAN RAPIDS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO