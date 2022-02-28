ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman says he wouldn't trust Russian banks after SWIFT sanctions – as bank runs begin in Moscow

By Harry Robertson
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DrDQG_0eRBVJVV00
Residents queued to withdraw cash from ATMs in Moscow Monday. Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Getty Images
  • Billionaire investor Bill Ackman has said he wouldn't trust Russian banks to stay solvent after the West cut many out of the SWIFT payment system.
  • "If I were Russian, I would take my money out now," Ackman said at the weekend.
  • There were signs that bank runs were beginning in cities across Russia, as people queued up to withdraw foreign currency.

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

Russia's $132 billion in gold reserves could face US sanctions as new legislation seeks to choke off potential lifeline, report says

A bipartisan group of US senators proposed a bill targeting Russia's $132 billion in gold, per Axios. The legislation would apply restrictions on American entities making gold transactions with Russia's central bank holdings. The senators aim to include the gold sanctions in the omnibus spending package that could pass as...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Ackman
Markets Insider

Mark Cuban brushes off the idea of a Russia-Ukraine dash for cash, saying investors don't have much alternative to markets if they want good returns

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban suggested market reactions to Russia-Ukraine tensions might be exaggerated. "Markets always overreact and overcorrect to news, or anticipated news, particularly after a big run-up," he told Fox Business on Monday. Cuban said investor worries about Fed rate hikes are overblown, and there aren't many other good...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Central Bank Of Russia#Us Military#Russian#Swift
Washington Times

China fumes as U.S. approves $100 million Patriot missile deal with Taiwan

The Biden administration has signed off on a $100 million deal with Taiwan to boost its missile defense capabilities, sparking an angry reaction from the Chinese government Tuesday. The deal will provide five years’ worth of engineering support to the island intended to “sustain, maintain and improve the Patriot Air...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

Here’s how America can launch nukes in minutes; as Putin nuclear saber rattles

— News on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian nuclear forces to “special combat readiness” status rightly caught the attention of the world. No one really knows what that means. To hear the leader of a country with the largest stockpile of nuclear weapons (Russia – 1,458 deployed vs. USA – 1389 deployed) talk about putting his nuclear forces on “special combat readiness” status is jarring. Not since the Cold War have people really thought about the specter of nuclear war. In response to Putin’s announcement, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called Putin’s move “irresponsible” and “dangerous rhetoric.”
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Russia
The Associated Press

Venezuela’s leader pledges military cooperation with Russia

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro pledged a “powerful military cooperation” with Russia following high-level discussions between officials Wednesday, a day after diplomats from the U.S. and several other nations gathered to discuss steps toward a negotiated solution to the South American country’s protracted crisis.
MILITARY
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
Fortune

‘We can’t sell our Russian stocks’: Russian companies are being erased from stock indexes as Putin’s Ukraine invasion makes them ‘uninvestable’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. MSCI Inc. and FTSE Russell are cutting Russian equities from widely-tracked indexes, while the London Stock Exchange suspends dozens of Russian depositary receipts from trading, isolating the stocks from a large segment of the investment-fund industry.
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

54K+
Followers
10K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy