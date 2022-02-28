ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Dance instructor teaches African dance to North Dakotans

 9 days ago

North Dakotans first need to get warmed up for an exercise that will have them busting dance moves from all over Africa, in as little as one hour.

“It’s important, I have had some people break bones and have broken bones. I’ve actually sprained my leg from coming in and dancing,” said dance instructor Geraldine Ambe.

Ambe is originally from Cameroon and moved to North Dakota seven years ago. Through dance, she shares her culture and shows participants dance moves that are done all across Africa.

“We are doing something from the southern part of Africa. If you saw us moving this way, we are doing something from Central Africa,” said Ambe.

It is important to keep up with the beat.

“It’s really a fast beat. If you watch from the video, you will see we are dancing. There is a rhythm and it’s fast and you have to stay on course,” explained Ambe.

Not only is she sharing a part of her culture through dance moves, but she says you’re getting a workout as well.

“You jump into a club, or you jump somewhere there’s music, you go immediately into your dancing,” said Ambe.

Rhonda Haegele participated in African dance classes 20 years ago, and when she found out this class was being offered, she was excited to have the opportunity to join this class and do it again.

“It feels good, wasn’t too hard on the knees and it was great, great moves, love it,” said Haegele.

Ambe used something as simple as telling time as a way for others to remember moves.

“The whole idea of the clock was, you know, when you hear this, you can think of it as a clock. You can go from 12 to 9 and that becomes a full move,” said Ambe.

“I’m going to tell everybody about it. I think it’s good for any age, it’s good exercise, it’s good, any kind of beat you can make it your own,” said Haegele.

