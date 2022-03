Nordson press release (NASDAQ:NDSN): FQ1 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.07 beats by $0.16. Revenue of $609.17M (+15.7% Y/Y) beats by $1.96M. Update prior FY2022 guidance to the high-end of the range for revenue and earnings: revenue growth in the range of 7% to 10% vs. consensus growth of 9.50% and adjusted earnings per diluted share growth in the range of 14% to 18% over fiscal 2021 vs. consensus growth of 15.53%.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO