CHICAGO (CBS) — A COVID first in Illinois as veterinarians diagnosed a dog with the virus. This is Buster. He still has lingering symptoms including sneezing. But doctors at the Medical District Veterinary Clinic in Chicago say he is recovered. They believe buster got the disease from a pet sitter — his owner never got it. They don’t believe dogs can spread the virus to humans. While other dogs have gotten it in the U.S. this is the first case in Illinois. Medical researchers say dogs can spread the virus to humans.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 11 DAYS AGO