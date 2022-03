In mid-July 2021, I was settling in for the evening after just putting my then three-year-old daughter down for the night. After only a few minutes, I heard her on the stairs. I asked her what she was doing out of bed. She told me that she heard loud noises “like booms” from outside. Exasperated—I thought we were past her being afraid of fireworks—I escorted her back to her room, tucked her in, and told her there was nothing to be afraid of. I was wrong.

HYATTSVILLE, MD ・ 6 DAYS AGO