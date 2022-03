Victory in Sunday's EFL Cup final means an unprecedented quadruple - winning the Champions League, Premier League and two domestic cups - remains a possibility for Liverpool. The Reds have a 2-0 lead over Inter Milan from the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie and are six points behind Manchester City in the title race but winning the lot is something Klopp has, understandably, played down.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO