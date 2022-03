Click here to read the full article. Evidence of an 8,500-year-old building was recently discovered in the United Arab Emirates, according to a statement released by the Emirati Department and Culture and Tourism yesterday. The archaeological dig uncovered the stone structure on the island of Ghagha, not far from Abu Dhabi. The ruins now constitute the oldest known structure in the Emirates. Though it had been previously believed that the region had been settled amid the onset of trade routes, this newly uncovered structure shows that people settled in the area in the Neolithic region simply to live there, rather than...

SCIENCE ・ 19 DAYS AGO