Environment

Adaptation key to protect vulnerable from climate change

By Australian National University
Phys.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClimate change is affecting every region in the world, almost every sector, and people in both urban and rural settings, authors of the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report warn. In particular, the most vulnerable people and ecosystems are likely to be the worst hit by adverse...

phys.org

Related
Grist

Time is running out to adapt to climate change, new IPCC report says

Scientists have long warned that time is of the essence to stop emitting greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. Now, in a new international report released on Monday, they argue the clock is also ticking on efforts to adapt to the devastating consequences of climate change. Rising seas, scorching wildfires, and devastating droughts already jeopardize billions of people worldwide — these, and other climate impacts, are expected to get much worse over the coming decades.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change Adaptation#Changing Climate#United Nations#Extreme Weather#Ipcc
Nature.com

Effective climate change adaptation means supporting community autonomy

Communities want to determine their own climate change adaptation strategies, and scientists and decision-makers should listen to them - both the equity and efficacy of climate change adaptation depend on it. We outline key lessons researchers and development actors can take to support communities and learn from them. At COP26,...
ENVIRONMENT
Seattle Times

World, including WA, not adapting fast enough to climate change, U.N. report warns

Climate change is becoming irreversible and the world, including Washington state, is not doing enough to stop it. That was one of many takeaways among local authors of a sobering report published Monday by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, in which the world’s leading climate scientists provided the latest research on how ecosystems — both our own and those of other species — are being affected by warming temperatures, and how to mitigate and adapt to those changes.
WASHINGTON STATE
Nature.com

Coastal marshes provide valuable protection for coastal communities from storm-induced wave, flood, and structural loss in a changing climate

Wetlands such as tidal marshes and mangroves are known to buffer coastal communities from wave, flood, and structural loss during storms. Coastal communities and resource managers seek to understand the ecosystem service value of coastal wetlands for reducing storm-induced flood loss in a changing climate. A recent modeling study found that a tall and dense Phragmites-dominated Piermont Marsh reduced the flood loss in the Village of Piermont, New York, U.S.A. during Superstorm Sandy and the 1% annual chance flood and wave event by 8% and 11%, respectively. Here we used the same modeling approach to examine the marsh's buffering capacity in a changing climate (from 2020 to 2100), considering a potential marsh restoration plan (from 2020 to 2025) and potential marsh loss due to sea-level rise. Results showed that from 2020 to 2100, the 1% annual chance flood, wave, and structural loss would increase due to sea-level rise, storms, and marsh loss. However, the marsh will buffer"‰~"‰11"“12% of structural loss until 2050. Under the extreme SLR scenario of 2.89Â m and a low accretion rate, Piermont Marsh is expected to lose its buffering capacity by 2080"“2100 but will retain some buffering capacity with a high accretion rate of 10Â mm/year and marsh growth. The marsh's buffering capacity will remain during extra-tropical storms during winter and spring unless the wind has a significant northerly component. Lessons learned from this study can be used by coastal communities and marsh managers to develop coastal resiliency and marsh restoration plan.
ENVIRONMENT
