Chemistry

Strong, stretchy, self-healing polymers rapidly recover from damage

By RIKEN
 9 days ago

A polymer that heals itself with unprecedented speed and efficacy when cut—almost completely recovering its original strength within minutes—has been developed by RIKEN researchers. It was produced using an advanced catalytic method for combining multiple precursors into a single polymer in a controlled fashion. Increasing the structural...

