Strong, stretchy, self-healing polymers rapidly recover from damage

Athina Anastasaki from ETH ZÃ¼rich talks to Nature Chemistry about her career, her research in polymer chemistry and the challenges she dealt with in her academic pathway. A long-standing challenge in polymer chemistry is the preparation of synthetic macromolecules with ordered sequences that can mimic the functions of natural polymers such as DNA and proteins. Controlled radical polymerization has made significant steps towards this goal through the synthesis of sequence-controlled multiblock copolymers. However, prior to our work published in this issue (https://doi.org/hf74) there was no synthetic strategy that could control both the sequence and dispersity. A common misconception in controlled radical polymerization is that high livingness must be accompanied by low dispersity. Following this rationale, tailoring polymer dispersity in multiblock copolymers without affecting the livingness appears to be an impossible task.

CHEMISTRY ・ 9 DAYS AGO