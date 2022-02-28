Cellar Door Preserves showcasing Michigan flavors nationwide

One west Michigan company is sharing our homegrown fruits across the country. Cellar Door Preserves have been showcasing our amazing Michigan fruit in their jams for years and now sending them all across the country.

It's a beautiful jar with an even more beautiful product inside. Zenobia Taylor-Weiss founded cellar door preserve in 2017 with the dream of one day turning her side hustle hobby into her full-time job. All those long hours and her labor of love is paying off. Cellar Door Preserves can be found locally in your favorite food boutiques and now being shipped across the country.

"We do quite a bit of stuff in Chicago and then you could actually we're actually as far away as Alaska. So we're in Anchorage, and Juneau, so you can kind of find us anywhere", said Taylor-Weiss.

Cellar Door Preserves showcases the best of the best Michigan crops in their jams and cocktail fruits. Sharing our Michigan farmer’s products around the world in the best way possible.

"Everything we do is in small batches. We use about half the sugar compared to most other jam companies and everything is truly just made with love. Like by hand, we fill the jars, we label all the jars like by hand. So it's a real process of love", said Taylor-Weiss.

A luxury brand highlighting Midwest fruit with Cellar Door Preserves core collection of 10 different jams and seasonal flavors rotating through the beautiful Michigan seasons. They hope to keep growing in the years to come but never lose their connection to Grand Rapids, our Michigan farms and of course our delicious Michigan fruit.

You can find all Cellar Door Preserves Jams here .