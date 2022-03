The NFL dropped the hammer on Atlanta Falcons’ Calvin Ridley by suspending him for one entire season for betting on NFL games. According to the NFL, Ridley placed bets five days in late November 2021, when he was away from the club’s facility on the non-football illness list. The former first-round pick played in just five games in 2021 before leaving the club to focus on his “mental wellbeing.”

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO