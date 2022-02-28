Southbound lanes of I-470 in Topeka slowed Monday morning

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A crash on I-470 between 21st Street and 29th Street slowed traffic as drivers headed to work Monday morning, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation. Traffic was down to one lane as Topeka Police investigated the scene of the crash.

The call of a crash came in at 6:32 a.m., according to Shawnee County Dispatch. The delays are impacting the southbound lanes.

Drivers entering I-470 at 29th Street will experience slow traffic while Topeka Police and Topeka Fire are on scene, as of 7:15 a.m. Monday.

