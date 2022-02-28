ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

3M Company: Undervalued Despite Litigation Risks

By Daniel Schönberger
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

3M Company is facing litigation risks due to lawsuits over PFAS and Combat Arms Earplugs. While the entire stock market seems to be in trouble these days, 3M Company (MMM) has been hit rather hard in the last few months. Not only did 3M Company underperform the broader U.S. stock market...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

3M: It Will Not Storm Forever

3M (MMM) has long been a steady company that investors have trusted for consistent growth and a stable dividend. Sounds perfect right? Meanwhile, the stock is down 30% in the last 8 months. 3M has had some legal issues with regards to earplugs that are leading to ugly headlines and causing some concern over the cost of the lawsuits. At the end of the day, 3M is still the same company. It will not storm forever.
STOCKS
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About 3M Company?

3M Company's (NYSE:MMM) short percent of float has fallen 3.09% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 9.03 million shares sold short, which is 1.57% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.8 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Forbes

Here’s Why 3M Stock Is A Better Pick Over This Industrial Company

We think 3M stock (NYSE: MMM) is currently a better pick than Honeywell stock (NYSE: HON), given its lower valuation and better prospects. 3M is currently trading at a more attractive valuation of 2.4x trailing revenues than 3.6x for Honeywell. Even if we were to look at the P/EBIT ratio, 3M stock appears to be more attractively priced with an 11x P/EBIT ratio, compared to 19x for Honeywell. We believe that this gap in valuation does not make sense, and MMM stock will likely offer higher returns over the coming years than HON stock, as discussed in the sections below. We compare a slew of factors such as historical revenue growth, returns, and valuation multiple in an interactive dashboard analysis 3M vs. Honeywell: Which Stock Is A Better Bet? Parts of the analysis are summarized below. We compare these two companies because they both have a similar revenue base.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

3M: The Outlook And Litigation Risks

3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares are down about 25% over the last six months after cutting its full-year earnings view on supply chain cost inflation due to higher raw material and labor costs. And then in Q4 2021, the company reported a year-over-year decline in net income from $1.41B to $1.34 billion, partially driven by below-average revenue growth of 0.3% due to supply chain constraints negatively impacting its safety and industrial as well as its transportation and electronic segment. And then litigation became the primary focus.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3m Company#Litigations#Lawsuits#Bayer#Pfas#U S Army#Sell
Seeking Alpha

General Electric's Gift To Shareholders

The management team at General Electric announced an increase to the number of seats on its board and decided to initiate a $3 billion share buyback. On March 8, the management team at General Electric (GE) announced two key developments that investors should pay attention to. One of these was an increase in the size of its board of directors. And the other, more substantive matter, was a significant share buyback program. This latter case may seem odd to investors who have viewed the company as a troubled enterprise in recent years. But when you consider management expectations for the future, combined with the robust fundamental condition of the company today, this particular move makes a lot of sense. This is especially true when you consider exactly how cheap shares of the business are at this point in time.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Global Medical REIT: A Breakdown Of My Favorite Healthcare REIT

Shares of GMRE have sold off well over 10% to start the year. Global Medical REIT (GMRE) is a small cap healthcare REIT focused on medical office buildings in secondary markets. The company's real estate portfolio is weighted towards the southeastern US, with Texas and Florida making up almost a third of ABR. Shares have sold off to start 2022 and are now selling at a reasonable valuation of 16.8x price/FFO. Throw in a 5.2% dividend, and I think investors are likely to see double-digit returns over the next couple years.
REAL ESTATE
Seeking Alpha

CTS Corporation: Engineering Solutions

CTS Corporation (CTS) is a name which I have not covered in the past, but its positioning and a recent bolt-on deal seem sufficient of a reason to establish a thesis on the company. I have discovered quite an interesting business which has some concentration issues, yet has seen solid growth, trades at a modest valuation, and has real balance sheet integrity. All of this is creating quite a compelling set-up. Engineering Solutions.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
Seeking Alpha

Diversified Healthcare Trust: Fails To Generate Optimism

Over the past five years, DHC is the worst performing healthcare REIT. Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) is a healthcare real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns medical offices, life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. This REIT was established on December 16, 1998. DHC, formerly known as Senior Housing Properties Trust, is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group LLC (RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts, United States.
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

Intellia: One Patent Ruling Turns The Industry Upside Down

PTAB turned the CRISPR industry upside down, with sleepy biotechs becoming market favorites overnight and leading companies dropping by double-digit rates. The PTAB's ruling against UC Berkley turned the CRISPR space upside down. Sleepy biotechs such as Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) became popular overnight (at least for a few days), while favorites like Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) and CRISPR (NASDAQ:CRSP) saw their shares drop. Pundits believe that NTLA and CRSP, who license CRISPR/Cas9 tech from UC Berkely, will need to negotiate a new license from the Broad Institute of Harvard and MIT. In a recent press release published last Friday, NTLA alluded to this prospect. However, NTLA will likely wait before seeking a new license until UC Berkley's appeal result comes out. It doesn't make sense to sign a license with the Broad Institute only for an appeal to reverse the verdict back in UC Berkley's favor. Second, there is uncertainty over the willingness of the Broad to license CRISPR/Cas9 tech, at least in certain areas, given its contract provisions with EDIT. For example, NTLA and EDIT have hemoglobinopathies programs targeting Sickle Cell Disease "SCD" and Beta-Thalassemia Major "TDT." The Broad Institute/EDIT license contains provisions that limit the Broad institute's ability to license CRISPR/Cas9 for products under development by EDIT.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

AppHarvest: New Facilities In 2022 And Agricultural Science Could Make The Stock Price Run

AppHarvest is an applied agricultural technology company with high-tech indoor farms. With two new facilities to be completed by AppHarvest (APPH) in 2022, I would be expecting a significant increase in the company’s production capacity. I also expect management to sign new partnership agreements with distributors outside the United States. In addition, I expect that the new e-commerce platform will likely be successful. Yes, I see risks from inflation and foreign competition, but the current valuation of the company does not seem justified.
AGRICULTURE
Seeking Alpha

Zebra Technologies - High Growth And An Undervalued Price

Zebra Technologies has been hit hard by the ongoing market sell-off as it was way overbought last year. I started covering Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) in June of 2019 when I found a company that was flying under the radar because of its products and "small" market cap. Yet, the company had tremendous growth potential, which has resulted in a stock price return close to 100% since then - roughly double the performance of the S&P 500. Note that this includes the current 40% sell-off from the stock's all-time high! Yet, the company hasn't gotten worse. All we're seeing is people fleeing out of "overvalued" stocks into value stocks like energy, basic materials, and related. Zebra has suffered from this as well as the stock overheated last year. Yet, that's where the bad news ends as Zebra is a combination of "growth" and "value". Its valuation has reached an attractive level and growth is expected to remain high - after all, its dominant position in a fast-growing industry didn't change. Investors are overreacting.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Northrop Grumman Soars

The Chart of the Day belongs to the defense aerospace company Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC). I found the stock by sorting Barchart's All Time High list first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 2/25 the stock gained 14.38%.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Seeking Alpha

Astellas Worth A Look On Revenue Re-Acceleration Potential

Astellas looks posed to exit a period of prolonged weak revenue growth and see acceleration into the mid-to-high single-digits on multiple product/indication approvals. The last few years have been challenging for Astellas (OTCPK:ALPMY) (4503.T), as this large Japanese pharmaceutical company has struggled to restructure an historically inefficient R&D organization and cope with the loss of patent exclusivity on multiple compounds. Assuming Astellas hits my revenue target for this current fiscal year (there’s one quarter left to report), the company will have generated only 1% revenue growth over the last seven years and none over the last six, though profitability has certainly improved (FCF up 9% annualized).
INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
52K+
Post
412K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy