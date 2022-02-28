British American Tobacco: Cash Flow King

PTAB turned the CRISPR industry upside down, with sleepy biotechs becoming market favorites overnight and leading companies dropping by double-digit rates. The PTAB's ruling against UC Berkley turned the CRISPR space upside down. Sleepy biotechs such as Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) became popular overnight (at least for a few days), while favorites like Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) and CRISPR (NASDAQ:CRSP) saw their shares drop. Pundits believe that NTLA and CRSP, who license CRISPR/Cas9 tech from UC Berkely, will need to negotiate a new license from the Broad Institute of Harvard and MIT. In a recent press release published last Friday, NTLA alluded to this prospect. However, NTLA will likely wait before seeking a new license until UC Berkley's appeal result comes out. It doesn't make sense to sign a license with the Broad Institute only for an appeal to reverse the verdict back in UC Berkley's favor. Second, there is uncertainty over the willingness of the Broad to license CRISPR/Cas9 tech, at least in certain areas, given its contract provisions with EDIT. For example, NTLA and EDIT have hemoglobinopathies programs targeting Sickle Cell Disease "SCD" and Beta-Thalassemia Major "TDT." The Broad Institute/EDIT license contains provisions that limit the Broad institute's ability to license CRISPR/Cas9 for products under development by EDIT.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 4 HOURS AGO