STATEWIDE–A bill that would have restricted what teachers in Indiana could teach about race, religion, and ethnicity was struck down in the Senate Monday. If it passed, the bill would have required teachers to post school curricula online, so they could be reviewed more closely by parents. It would have also required school districts to have parent-led advisory committees and set up a grievance process for parents who believed their child’s school had violated any of the bill’s provisions.

INDIANA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO