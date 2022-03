The Ohio State football team is looking to turn their defense around from poor showings in 2020 and 2021. Jim Knowles likes what he has to work with. It’s early into Spring practice, but there are still some good things coming out from the Ohio State football team. It seems like we might know who the starters are on the offensive line, some players who can play together, and that the defense has a lot of talent.

