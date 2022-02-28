ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4th arrest made in killing of ‘Lizard Lick Towing’ star’s son

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jeff Reeves, Rodney Overton
 9 days ago

GARNER, N.C. ( WNCN ) – Authorities announced a fourth arrest Friday in the shooting death of Harley Alexander Shirley, the son of “Lizard Lick Towing” TV star Ron Shirley.

Shirley, 21, was found shot to death at a Sheetz convenience store in the town of Garner on Feb. 17, deputies said.

A 20-year-old woman was also wounded in the shooting. The towing company said on Facebook that she was paralyzed.

Diana Sarah Jackson (Johnston County Sheriff’s Office)

On Friday, deputies with the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said Diana Sarah Jackson, 38, was charged with obstructing justice in the case.

Jackson’s arrest comes one day after Cassidy Lorene Hunter, 21, was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact. Two teen boys had also been arrested earlier this week, charged with murder and attempted murder , the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said Friday that the investigation is still underway.

Ex-NC police chief thought to have drowned is arrested, charged with embezzlement

Following Shirley’s death, the company that runs Lizard Lick Towing and Recovery asked for privacy in a Facebook post.

“We ask at this time for your prayers and for your respect of the privacy of the family,” the Facebook post said. “Ron and Amy will be making a post in a few days with details they wish to share. Please know that their faith in God is what is carrying them through this horrible situation.”

Shirley’s funeral is being held on Saturday.

“Lizard Lick Towing,” which followed the activities of a repossession company in a suburb of Raleigh, aired on TruTV for four seasons starting in 2011.

