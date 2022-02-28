ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Microglial transcriptomics meets genetics: new disease leads

By Elly M. Hol
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicroglia are involved in many brain disorders, yet little is known about how...

www.nature.com

scitechdaily.com

Depression and Alzheimer’s Disease Share Common Genetic Roots

Epidemiological data have long linked depression with Alzheimer’s disease (AD), a neurodegenerative disease characterized by progressive dementia that affects nearly 6 million Americans. Now, a new study identifies common genetic factors in both depression and AD. Importantly, the researchers found that depression played a causal role in AD development, and those with worse depression experienced a faster decline in memory. The study appears in Biological Psychiatry, published by Elsevier.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Freethink

How mRNA and DNA vaccines could treat autoimmune disorders, genetic diseases, and more

The two most successful coronavirus vaccines developed in the U.S. – the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines – are both mRNA vaccines. The idea of using genetic material to produce an immune response has opened up a world of research and potential medical uses far out of reach of traditional vaccines. Deborah Fuller is a microbiologist at the University of Washington who has been studying genetic vaccines for more than 20 years. We spoke to her about the future of mRNA vaccines for The Conversation Weekly podcast.
CANCER
Nature.com

Good genotype-phenotype relationships in rare disease are hard to find

European Journal of Human Genetics volumeÂ 30,Â page 251 (2022)Cite this article. As the official journal of the European Society of Human Genetics, we open this month's issue with a piece introducing the Young Geneticists Network and ESHG-Young committee [1]. This explains who they are and what they hope to achieve.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Nature.com

Predictors and outcomes of flares in chronic graft-versus-host disease

Chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD) after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (HCT) requires prolonged immunosuppressive therapy (IST), often requiring slow tapering with patients experiencing cGVHD flares and treatment failure. In 145 adult recipients developing cGVHD after matched sibling or umbilical cord blood donor HCT from 2010 to 2018, 2-year cumulative incidence of flares after cGVHD diagnosis was estimated at 60% (95% CI, 51"“70%), with median time-to-first flare of 188 days (range, 16"“751). Of 88 patients experiencing a flare, 32 (36%) had multiple flares (range, 2"“4). First flare treatment consisted of an increase in prednisone dose in 77 patients (88%), plus topical therapy in 8 (9%) or another systemic IST in 43 patients (49%). Higher flare risk was associated with quiescent type of cGVHD at onset (HR 1.8; 95% CI: 1.1"“2.7; p"‰="‰0.04). Patients without a flare required a shorter duration of IST and were more likely to achieve a durable discontinuation of systemic IST (86% vs. 31% for â‰¥6 consecutive months). Flares were associated with protective effect on relapse (HR 0.2, 95% CI: 0.1"“0.3), however not with worsened 2-year NRM or OS. Flares of cGVHD identify a group needing better approaches to limit the duration of IST and thus the morbidity of cGVHD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

MedicalXpress

Uncovering the genetic causes of fatty liver disease, which is a growing health concern

Over the past 40 years, changes in our urban environment and diet have had a major impact on our lifestyles. We are more sedentary and the quality of our diet and sleep is at its lowest in decades. These changes, coupled with an increase in life expectancy, are associated with an increase in the number of people with "cardiometabolic" diseases such as Type 2 diabetes, heart diseases, certain cancers and even certain neurodegenerative diseases.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

NebraskaTV

Shedding Light on A-H-P, a Rare Genetic Disease

Two of Me: Living with Porphyria chronicles the lives of seven people around the world living with acute hepatic porphyria (AHP) and is an unforgettable testament to the strength of the human spirit that calls on others to spread the word about this rare disease. This segment is sponsored by:...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Nature.com

Nature.com

New targeted and epigenetic therapeutic strategies for the treatment of uveal melanoma

Uveal melanoma (UM) is a rare, genetically bland ocular malignancy with excellent local treatment options, but no disease-specific therapies are approved for use in the metastatic setting by the Food and Drug Administration. Metastatic UM (mUM) confers a prognosis of ~15 months. Unlike cutaneous melanoma, UM is poorly responsive to checkpoint inhibitors and cytotoxic chemotherapy highlighting the importance of clarifying vulnerable disease-specific mechanisms, such as cell cycle or metabolic pathways necessary for tumor growth and survival. The elucidation of signaling pathways downstream of the frequently mutated GNA GTPase such as PKC/MAPK/ERK/MEK, PI3K/AKT, and YAP-Hippo have offered potential targets. Potentially druggable epigenetic targets due to BAP1-mutated UM have also been identified, including proteins involved with histone deacetylation and DNA splicing. This review describes the preclinical rationale for the development of targeted therapies and current strategies currently being studied in clinical trials or will be in the near future.
CANCER
Nature.com

Coexistence of HLA and KIR ligand mismatches as a risk factor for viral infection early after cord blood transplantation

The Kyoto Stem Cell Transplantation Group (KSCTG) Viral infection is one of the lethal adverse events after cord blood transplantation (CBT). Human leukocyte antigen (HLA) and killer immunoglobulin-like receptor (KIR) ligand divergences can increase the risk of viral infection due to conflicting interactions between virus-infected cells and immune cells. However, the relationship between these disparities and the frequency of viral infection after CBT remains to be evaluated. Herein, we have conducted a retrospective multicenter study to assess the effect of HLA and KIR ligand mismatches on viral infections after CBT. The study included 429 patients, among which 126 viral infections occurred before day 100. Viral infection was significantly associated with poorer overall survival (OS; hazard ratio [HR] 1.74, p"‰<"‰0.01). Patients harboring â‰¥3 mismatches in the HLA allele and inhibitory KIR ligand mismatches (HLA & KIR mismatches) had a significantly greater prevalence of viral infection (HR 1.66, p"‰="‰0.04). Thus, patients with HLA & KIR mismatches had poorer outcomes in terms of non-relapse mortality (HR 1.61, p"‰="‰0.05). Our study demonstrates the unfavorable impacts of HLA & KIR mismatches on viral infections and non-relapse mortality after CBT. Evaluating the viral infection risk and performance of an appropriate and early intervention in high-risk patients and optimizing the graft selection algorithm could improve the outcome of CBTs.
CANCER
Community Impact Phoenix

Dignity Health research study seeks to identify risk of heart disease via genetic testing

Dignity Health’s new research study aims to prevent one of the country’s greatest killers: heart disease. According to a Dignity Health spokesperson, the study uses DNA testing to identify risk on a genetic level, and it is expected to run for 10 years. The study also considers lifestyle and pre-existing health conditions to measure the risk assessment. The first two years of the research study will consist of DNA evaluation to establish the participant’s risk of heart disease. The next eight years include annual checks that focus on heart health, lifestyle changes and whether the participant engaged in preventive treatment.
CHANDLER, AZ
Nature.com

Nature.com

Nature.com

Antibody evasion properties of SARS-CoV-2 Omicron sublineages

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. The identification of the Omicron variant (B.1.1.529.1 or BA.1)...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

New therapeutic options for childhood inflammatory bowel disease

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) affects approximately 40,000 patients in Ireland, with 25% of these cases first arising during childhood. Globally, the prevalence for IBD is 396 cases per 100,000 persons annually. Symptoms include abdominal pain, persistent diarrhea, weight loss and fatigue. The exact cause of the disease remains unknown. Researchers...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

