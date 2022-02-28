Gathering of the Juggalos coming to Ohio

The 22nd annual ‘Gathering of the Juggalos: Gathering of Dreams’ is coming back to Ohio in 2022.

The festival will take place in Thornville Ohio and Legend Valley from August 3-6.

The announcement was made on the Insane Clown Posse Facebook page.

The group described the festival as a ‘place where reality will become a dream and your dreams will become reality. A place where imagination will unfurl, and nightmares will take form and walk among us.’

The first day of the festival is expected to be the day where Juggalos will get to decide the entrainment for that entire day by writing in and submitting their ideas.

If you have any events for this year’s Gathering you would like to put on or a chance to perform your music in front of the Juggalo world, then write into gatheringofthejuggalos@outlook.com

