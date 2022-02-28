ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thornville, OH

Gathering of the Juggalos coming to Ohio

WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W5OeQ_0eRBLril00

The 22nd annual ‘Gathering of the Juggalos: Gathering of Dreams’ is coming back to Ohio in 2022.

The festival will take place in Thornville Ohio and Legend Valley from August 3-6.

The announcement was made on the Insane Clown Posse Facebook page.

The group described the festival as a ‘place where reality will become a dream and your dreams will become reality. A place where imagination will unfurl, and nightmares will take form and walk among us.’

The first day of the festival is expected to be the day where Juggalos will get to decide the entrainment for that entire day by writing in and submitting their ideas.

If you have any events for this year’s Gathering you would like to put on or a chance to perform your music in front of the Juggalo world, then write into gatheringofthejuggalos@outlook.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 58

Mitch Thomas
9d ago

Gosh, such a well written article. Maybe tell people who they are? I know, but lots of people don't.

Reply(6)
10
Summer2021
9d ago

sounds fun! If I was younger, I used to love listening to them back in the day and yes ofcourse I used to have the decal on my car window

Reply(1)
4
Related
WTRF- 7News

Ohio guardsman finds calling after hospital deployment

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) – Even though COVID-19 numbers are improving, central Ohio hospitals are still dealing with staffing challenges. One central Ohio hospital group is now getting help from some familiar faces. At the peak of the pandemic earlier this winter, Ohio National Guard members were deployed to hospitals around the state to help […]
GROVE CITY, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia woman to be featured on Jeopardy!

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– It’s a game show known around the world, and a local Fayette County woman will be a contestant on it! Miranda Wilson is an occupational therapist from Fayetteville, WV. Wilson said it’s been her dream to be on the hit game show. She’s tried to get on the show for a couple […]
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
WTRF- 7News

An epic pest is headed toward Ohio County

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) The Spotted Lanternfly has already been seen in neighboring Belmont and Jefferson counties. These pests have a devastating impact on many plants, especially grapes. Extension specialists say if you see an egg mass on a tree (which looks like a splotch of mud with parallel lines on it) be sure to […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Thornville, OH
Local
Ohio Society
Local
Ohio Sports
Thornville, OH
Sports
WTRF- 7News

Ohio State Fair has Toby Keith, Nelly as headliners

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Officials from the Ohio State Fair have announced details about four of the concerts that will take place at the event. The four confirmed headliners for these concerts are country star Toby Keith, rap artist Nelly, Christian rock artist Zach Williams and comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias. All concerts for the Ohio […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio vodka maker to donate sales to Ukraine

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus-based Watershed Distillery announced Monday that it is donating 100% of its vodka sale profits during March and April to World Central Kitchen to aid in feeding Ukrainians.   “Like many around the world, we are heartbroken for Ukraine and stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian people,” said Greg Lehman, CEO […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

WATCH: WVU Medicine Children’s Mediathon

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WBOY, WOWK, WTRF, WVNS, WDVM and Nexstar Media have once again partnered with WVU Medicine Children’s and Children’s Miracle Network for the WVU Medicine Children’s Mediathon. Throughout the day, Wednesday, you’ll learn about the new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital in Morgantown and how it will help children and families from all over […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Tri-state oil and gas industries plan for the future

MONROE COUNTY OHIO (WTRF) – The Tri-State Region is working to become one of the largest natural gas producers in the nation.  On Tuesday Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague met with two different oil and gas groups.   They took a tour of the rig and discussed the importance of the industry to the state’s economy.   Ohio […]
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gathering Of The Juggalos
WTRF- 7News

Urban Mission opens women and children shelter

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) In honor of International Women’s Day, the Urban Mission in Steubenville found it the perfect time for the Grand Opening of the Martha Manor Woman and Children’s Shelter. Members of the community were welcomed to see the Urban Missions newest shelter.They wanted to lift up the importance of women. “When you empower […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Grizzly bear conflict manager wanted

Need a job? Looking for something new? How about being a grizzly bear conflict manager. The job, listed by the US Fish and Wildlife Service is full-time and would have you coordinating grizzly bear conflict management in Montana, Wyoming, Idaho, and Washington. Duty location is negotiable after selection but must be located within 100 miles […]
ANIMALS
WTRF- 7News

Dust off your cowboy boots—the Jamboree is back in town

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) These days, it’s a rare but special event in Wheeling. The Wheeling Jamboree is presenting a show at the Capitol Theatre April 2. It celebrates the 89th anniversary of Jamboree USA, which started in the Friendly City in 1933. It will feature some big names in country music and Jamboree history. “Lionel […]
WHEELING, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
WTRF- 7News

Ohio County Commission is given two gifts from one local organization

WHEELING, W.Va.- (WTRF)   A new American flag and a West Virginia State flag have been gifted to the Ohio County Commission.At Tuesday night’s meeting, commissioners thanked representatives from the American Legion Wheeling Post 1 for the flags.Commander Kevin Brown, who found out that the commissioners were in need of two new ones, says legion […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia has ban on certain pets

(STACKER) — Owner beware: Your pet hyena is not welcome here. Exotic animal ownership requires not only a willingness to care for unusual animals but an understanding of the laws that regulate wildlife in particular states. Laws vary widely across the country, but all are designed with the intent to protect public health and safety from animals […]
ANIMALS
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Central Survives A Golden Tornado

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Central boy’s basketball team survived the Golden Tornado that swept through East Wheeling Tuesday night and are now head to the state basketball tournament. The Maroon Knights needed overtime to down the seven win Keyser team, 59-48. Earning the AAA region one co-final championship. Tied at 48 after regulation, […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Overdoses decline in the Ohio Valley

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) – Last year for the first time in five years, the Wheeling Police Department recorded a 9% reduction in total overdoses.   Experts say we’ve seen a dramatic change in the number of total overdose deaths compared to last year.   Chief Shawn Schwertfeger with the Wheeling Police Department says compared to […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia woman makes judge cry on American Idol

(WTRF)- A West Virginia woman was featured on ‘American Idol’ on Sunday and her performance made one of the judges cry. Kelsie Dolin from Boone County didn’t just perform on ‘American Idol’ but her story was highlighted on the show. Kelsie, 18, currently unemployed, was raised by her grandparents. Her grandparents took over custody of […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

24K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Stuebenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy